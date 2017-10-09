Judge overturns $4 million fatality settlement





The decision by a jury back in March to grant over $4 million to a family involved in a fatal accident with a county sheriff’s deputy was overturned by Ninth District Judge Richard Gambrell.

According to appellate court records, the origin of the incident happened on Sept. 3, 2004, at 11:30 p.m. The report states that Deputy Thomas Pledge responded to a dispatch about an unstable driver in an SUV. Pledge found the SUV and after seeing the SUV swerve habitually, turned on his squad video and initiated the traffic stop. Before Pledge could approach the vehicle, the driver sped off, and Pledge pursued the vehicle south on U.S. Highway 67 toward Macomb.

Pledge’s patrol vehicle reached speeds of 110 mph before reaching the intersection of University Drive.

As the assailing SUV and Pledge’s squad car approached the intersection, a minivan driven by Amanda Dayton, 16, was driving north on U.S. 67 and entered the center turn lane to turn left onto University Drive. The SUV sped through the intersection, but Dayton turned in front of Pledge causing a collision on the front passenger side of the minivan.

Dayton and rear passenger Mark Lorenz received injuries as a result of the collision. Dayton’s mother, Jill, died as a result of her injuries. Pledge also received injuries.

In March the jury awarded $3,660,968 to Brian Dayton, the surviving husband of Jill Dayton, and $468,065 to Amanda

Dayton-Nehring.

The case goes to the Third Circuit Appellate Court to see if the appellate judges will uphold Judge Gambrel’s ruling. VanBrooker said Spesia and the Daytons can take the matter to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals for a review by the justices of Gambrell’s ruling. The next step for legal counsel Matthew Booker, according to Gambrell, is to present orders to the court to establish retrial.