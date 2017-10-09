Deactivate your account





Filed under Opinions

This past weekend, we watched news coverage as the reports of the mass shooting in Las Vegas came in and still continue to come in. Over 50 killed and over 500 wounded, and the emotional and psychological damage is still yet to be fully seen.

Details on the shooter are still being released including the possibility of a similar act at Lollapalooza in Chicago as reported by the Chicagotribune, seemed to have also been a plan that was luckily never followed through.

After an event like this, there will obviously be a big public outcry on social media, but there were a few posts that seemed to be less about the victims or the event and more about trying to take cheap shots at political opponents.

Surprisingly, it was not a tweet from President Donald Trump. His tweets were actually pretty respectful and appropriate for the situation. Now let’s not get too excited, if you give a monkey a typewriter, sooner or later they will write Shakespeare, or at least something that is not offensive or starts a nuclear war. These controversial tweets actually came from Trump’s opponent in the election, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The comments came from a string of tweets that were posted the next morning after the shooting. The first tweet was an appropriate grieving tweet but the next two were clear shots at the NRA. The first said that if legislation to make silencers easier to get passed, mass shootings of this nature would be much bigger.

The last thing the NRA wants is mass shootings. The NRA is a pro-Second Amendment group that believes in a citizen’s right to gun ownership and education of guns and gun safety. They are not a terrorist organization nor have they been responsible for any mass shooting or attack on this country that we know of.

I don’t think the average citizen needs a silencer for their weapons, but it has nothing to do with making mass shootings easier, it is aimed at helping hunters protect their hearing. It’s still a controversial issue, but not one that belongs in this conversation.

The last tweet is the real kicker. She states that, “our grief isn’t enough,” essentially cancelling out her own first tweet. Then goes on to say that, “we can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA.”

So we must put politics aside and make a political statement? Either Clinton’s short-term memory has come back again, or she doesn’t understand the concepts of irony and hypocrisy. You can’t make a political statement after saying we can’t be political. The first part of her statement was right, in times like these we need to put politics aside and unite as a country, but that’s not what she’s doing.

She’s using this recent tragedy to make a political statement and try to push her ideas while people are still trying to figure out what happened and families are still trying to figure out whether or not their loved ones are going to be coming home. Tragedies like these are not the time to push political agendas and yet this is not a rare occurrence. Using tragedies like this for political gains is a style of politics we need to stop, and also a style of politics that cost Hillary the election, for good reason.