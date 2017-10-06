Ripoli fight back against bullying





While her legal name is Katrina Ripoli, her friends call her Kat. A junior here at Western Illinois University studying social work, she has overcome quite tremendous obstacles in her life. She has also been able to thrive from being in multiple organizations such as being the President of Lincoln-Washington dormitory, in addition to being active within Hall Government and Inter-Hall Council (IHC).

Ripoli described her early adolescence as a period of enlightenment and toughening as she experienced verbal bullying.

“Growing up, attending middle school and high school and everything like that, I used to get bullied a lot so people would kind of call me names based off my real name due to the hurricane in New Orleans so kind of why I go by Kat now,” Ripoli said.

Ripoli continues to explain her learning experience from bullying and how she gained the virtue of self-consciousness from her experiences as a child.

“With the bullying, it kind of started to make me not like myself anymore and started making me very self-conscious about the way I looked and everything like that,” Ripoli said. “I started to develop an image where I needed to be skinny where I developed an eating disorder in approximately middle school which is not ideal at all.”

One of Ripoli’s greatest difficulties was dealing with suicidal emotions. She would frequently starve herself as a method of self-harm.

“I would starve myself to meet the ideals of society and somehow go about that with my life,” Ripoli said. “Later on, I developed self-harming issues because I was starving myself and I felt really bad about it, self-harming was kind of a way to balance it out, but at the end of the day, it didn’t make anything better.”

Even though Ripoli faced tremendous difficulties with her own struggles of self-harm and eating disorder, she was not alone in her time of need.

“I started to see a counselor and started to slowly work my way back into recovery,” Ripoli said. “The friend that helped me the most was my best friend Amber. She wasn’t pushing me to get into recovery mode, but she was that person if you needed someone to talk to, she would be there for you.”

Ripoli was able to pass forward some words of wisdom and offers hope to anyone who may be facing challenges in their own life.

“Don’t wait too long to get help,” Ripoli said. “I started full on recovery mode at the end of senior year of high school and still to this day, I’m a junior here, I’m twenty years old, and I am still recovering to this day. I’m slowly learning to love myself. You have to realize there are people there for you, you just have to tell them that you need help.”

Western also offers a Student Hotline service for those in need. You can reach them at (309)-298-3211.