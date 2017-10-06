Western Illinois University career development center hosts fall career fair





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

To assist Western Illinois University students with their future job or internship search, the Career Development Center (CDC) hosted the fall career fair in the University Union Grand Ballroom on Tuesday.

“The career fair is a good mixture of a lot of business, industry and technology,” said CDC director Martin Kral. “There’s some law enforcement in there, some education in there. There’s some health care fields in there, so it’s a good mixture of everything. It’s a good representation of what is available out in the job market.”

Kral said that the career fair was a good way for students to see how the job market looked based on what jobs were available and what employers looked for in hiring employees.

“It could be internships or it could be full-time jobs,” Kral said. “Yes, it can give students an overview of what’s jobs are available to them.”Kral shared his advice on what students should look for when they are looking for future employment.

“First of all, is it something that they want to do long term?” Kral asked. “Second of all, are there a lot of opportunities within the organization? Most organizations will tell them that they’re great places for advancement within their organizations, so opportunities would probably be the biggest thing that the students should be looking for opportunities to move up within the company to better themselves, so basically to get their professional career off to a good start.”

As for the job skills, Kral believed that both the specific industry hard skills and the transferrable soft skills were very important in the job market. “The technical skills, without a doubt and the hardcore skills, without a doubt,” Kral said. “It’s just as important to fit in and that’s the soft skills, the ability to get along with people, the ability to lead people and the ability to communicate with people. All jobs are that way, so it’s a good mixture of both.”

For Western undergraduate students interested in graduate school, Western’s School of Graduate Studies showcased graduate programs during the graduate school fair outside the Grand Ballroom.

“For us specifically, we here at the graduate school guide students through the application process, but (Tuesday’s) expo is to have students really talk directly to each of the individual departments to learn more about those programs,” said School of Graduate Studies Assistant Director Gretchen Sullivan.

Sullivan said that the graduate school have both general admission and program specific admission requirements.“Each program may differ in terms of GPA requirements, the base would be a 2.75 overall or a 3.0 within the last two years,” Sullivan said. “Also, it depends on the department and they may require three letters of recommendation, a statement of goals as well as a resume, so it really depends on each different department, each have their own

admission requirements.”

Sullivan said that in addition, the graduate school programs has their admission requirements, potential graduate students that apply for assistantships must also submit letters of recommendation, a statement of goals and a resume, even if the department did not require the documentation.

“I do encourage students if they want to, to provide additional documents,” Sullivan said. “Of course, we share those with the departments and if it’s not required, they don’t necessarily have to send them.”

Entering the workforce right after graduation or furthering one’s education with graduate school, Western undergraduate students do have some options to become productive members of the workforce.