RAD classes return





To prepare Western Illinois University female community members in defending themselves against potential assailants, Western’s Office of Public Safety (OPS) is offering the Rape Aggression Defense (RAD).

The courses will run from 6-9 p.m. and will be held Wednesdays, Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2 and 9 in the Donald S. Spencer Student Recreation Center on campus.

The cost of the 12-hour self-defense course to all women is $20 per person. Sargent Derek Watts is among the RAD-certified officers teaching the lessons.

“Our first class is like three hours of risk awareness/risk reduction strategies.,” Watts said. “The second and third classes we get into hands on stuff like how to punch, kick, and bear hug. We actually punch pads and things like that. In the last class, we review things and then we do full simulation. We dress up in big padded suits and the students have gloves, pads, and helmets on. We do a simulation where they actually have to get themselves out of a situation, and they get to apply all the skills they’ve learned over the last month.”

The four classes include topics such as avoiding victimization, patterns of date rape encounter, basic principles of defense, full-speed hands-on exercise and dynamic simulation training. They are intended to make women more aware of potential assaults, and train them how to react in alarming circumstances.

“We teach you how to do proper kicks, proper punches, and stuff like that,” Watts said. “You learn how to make a fist and how different striking motions might work in different situations.

The Office of Public Safety aims to bring confidence to women and girls of all ages through the RAD courses.

“We’ve taught anywhere from nine-year-old girls that come with their older sister or mom to all the way up to women in their late 60s,” Watts said. “Any age is appropriate, but it mainly focuses on teenagers and college age women who take the class.”

The sessions are available at no cost for life after graduating the course. This allows for women to get the necessary defense training throughout their lifetime, rather than just 12 hours.

“I took the classes the first time in my undergrad at Illinois College in Jacksonville. When I came to Western, they were offering the courses,” Trusley said. “With RAD, it’s free classes for a lifetime, and I think it is so important, so I continued with it when I saw that it was being offered at Western.”

Thanks to the amazing officers at Western, women have the potential to save lives, whether it be a friend’s or their own. The RAD courses are a rare opportunity that should not go unnoticed.

“We have excellent instructors at Western with the Office of Public Safety,” Trusley said.“I think it’s a great idea for people to take advantage of this course. I really can’t emphasize that enough because how many times can you take a self-defense course at no cost? It’s taught by the people who go and get special training, and you are actually utilizing it in the class.”

The class size is limited to only 20 students, so pre-registration is required. To sign up or get more information about RAD courses, contact Sarah Worthington at SE-Worthington@wiu.edu