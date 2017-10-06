The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

Arrest made in car chase

Courtesy Photo

Macomb Police Department officers arrive on Stadium drive, where a stolen vehicle reached a dead end before the chase continued on foot.

Isaiah Herard, News Editor
October 6, 2017
 The Macomb Police Department received a report yesterday of a vehicle that was stolen from Spoon River College. The vehicle was observed eastbound on W. Jefferson being driven by an assailant describe as a black male wearing a red hat.

 Minutes later the vehicle was seen traveling westbound on W. Adams. Officers caught and stopped the vehicle at the intersection of N. Charles and W. Wheeler streets. The frisked vehicle matched the description of the stolen vehicle and after running the license plate officers confirmed the vehicle was indeed stolen.

 As the officer waited for back up, the driver pulled off and fled northbound on N. Charles.

The vehicular chase ended as the driver turned northbound onto Stadium drive, which is a dead end. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

 Later the driver, identified as Justin Crawford, 20, from Chicago, was located on the 900 block of N. Charles.

 Crawford was charged with two counts of disobeying a stop sign, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, aggravated fleeing and eluding, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft.

