Western sells 60th street building

Filed under News

In a special meeting on Sunday, the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees unanimously approved to sell the 60th Street campus building for $1.4 million to DJL Associates, LLC of Rock Island.

According to Vice President of Administrative Services Matt Bierman, Western has been in possession of the property since the 90’s at the Quad Cities campus.

“We operated that building until 2014 and for a while we operated both 60th Street and the Riverfront campus during Phase I of the strategic plan,” Bierman said. “Then we moved out of that building and started to market that property.”

The sale of the property, a project three years in the making, has been a goal for Western as a part of the University’s strategic plan.

“This wasn’t like selling a house, you have to find a specific kind of buyer and for those two years that was what we were doing working with a relator,” Bierman said. “We had several possible buyers and we worked with a few of them that we couldn’t come to terms with. It just took a while, and commercial property tends to work like that.”

The property had gone through a number of steps before being sold over the last few years. Prior to its marketing, legislation was passed to the benefit of Western so that the sale would provide extra funds for the university.

“The state of Illinois owns all of the university property, so anytime we want to sell something we don’t get the money, it goes to the state,” Bierman said. “In this particular case though our local legislators carried legislation, and they specifically allowed us to keep the proceeds from the sale of that property with certain stipulations.”

Those stipulations allow for the university to use funds from the sale for the following purposes: demolition, land and property acquisition, streetscape and landscape work, lease agreements, surface and structure parking, sidewalks, recreational paths, street construction, utility infrastructure, historic preservation and building rehabilitation.

Essentially, this gives Western $1.4 million to use toward improving buildings and other structures on campus.

“It specifically keeps us from using it to pay for utilities, salaries or pens and paper,” Bierman said. “It is specifically capital that can be invested back into the university.”

Western will also benefit from saving between $50,000 and $100,000 every year on maintenance costs pertaining to the 60th Street campus building. According to Bierman, these continued savings will be able to be applied to areas in need.

“We will look at where our greatest needs are and where we want to invest in regards to different programs,” Bierman said. “The money is also not specifically allocated for one specific campus or the other even though it is from the Quad Cities campus.”

While the building is being sold to DJL Associates, LLC, the temporary function of the 60th Street campus building will be hosting elementary school students while Franklin Elementary School recovers from a fire that occurred Sunday, Sept. 24.

“Two weekends ago there was a fire at an elementary school in the Moline School District, and since then we reached out to the school district and the buyer of the property,” Bierman said. “The school hosts about 280 elementary students and as for four days ago the Moline School District is occupying this building as an elementary school, and will be for some time.”