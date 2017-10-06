Catalan will suffer

Filed under Opinions

The illegal Catalonian referendum in Spain on Sunday sparked a debate across Europe and the Spanish state about the ability of a territory to secede from the nation of which it is currently a part. The Spanish police used rubber bullets to dissuade Catalans from voting in the region-wide referendum as reported by CNBC, after the highest court in Spain ruled that the vote was illegal.

However, early reports from Bloomberg claim that a massive supermajority — over 90 percent — of the estimated 2.3 million Catalonian voters cast their ballots in favor of secession of the entire Catalonian region. Moderates, while still favoring the secession of the region, note the documented economic troubles that would be associated with an immediate break, and instead have advocated for a long-term negotiated settlement.

Spanish officials, on the other hand, have blasted what was declared an illegal vote. Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, focusing on the economic side, claimed that Spain “has nothing to discuss” with the secessionists until they back off independence declarations. Seeing as Catalan banks have indicated that they would be “totally open” to relocating their headquarters should the secession process continue.

On the side of secession side, many different groups have called for a referendum on Catalonian independence, but none have been more vocal than Candidatura d’Unitat Popular (CUP) – or Popular Unity Candidacy in English – which can be most easily described as a far-left version of the UK’s UKIP. While putting forth Catalonian independence as their primary goal, CUP is an openly socialist and anti-capitalist organization, advocating direct democracy and, even more laughably, a “planned economy based on solidarity.”

Further, they advocate nationalization of all transportation, communication networks and public utilities. CUP calls itself rabidly environmentalist, going so far as to calling for an end to all nuclear energy, and a ban on genetically modified organisms.

Apart from breaking off entirely from Spain with no backing or financial assistance, CUP also wants implementation of an economic system with no real-world examples of success without mass death accompanying it. And despite there being a great number of groups advocating Catalonian secession with what appears to be more power, CUP has suddenly and inexplicably risen to seemingly becoming the ones calling the shots within the Catalan government.

For me, I say let them. Socialism, defined as the collective control of the means of production by the workers, has both in theory and historically been entirely debunked; in theory it was Eugen Böhm von Bawerk and Ludwig von Mises, and in practice it was 1930s Catalonia and modern-day Venezuela. If the people in Catalonia are so deluded to think, “it’ll work this time” then so long as they receive permission from the Spanish government to secede, they can implement their socialist system with no nuclear power or GMOs and let the results speak for themselves.

Those of us who promote free markets and private ownership of the means of production, with the backing of theory and history, will have simply another example of socialism’s failure to point to. The Catalonian populace will have no one to blame but themselves when their economic system fails for the second time in as many centuries.