Upgrade gun regulations





Filed under Opinions

Gun control policies have been frequently argued by lawmakers and citizens of the U.S. today. An abundance of catastrophic events such as the mass shootings in Connecticut’s elementary school, Sandy Hook, the shooting in a Colorado theater at an early morning viewing of “The Dark Knight Rises,” the shootings in a Charleston Church, the shooting of Columbine back in 1999 and now the travesty in Las Vegas have raised skepticisms amongst many government officials to introduce support and enforce stricter gun control laws or prohibit guns for civilians all together.

However, many government officials still advocate the current state of the Second Amendment, which clearly notes, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Since the Second Amendment is a part of the Constitution – and the bill of rights – for that matter, it bears extensive credibility. However, I don’t believe the government should have this high magnitude of dictatorship over our country. The government should not control gun rights to such tyrannical extremes, but they should not let us have too much freedom either.

Gun ownership has been an American tradition since the origin of the country and should remain protected by the Second Amendment. An increase in gun control laws would infringe upon our right to bear arms. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) stated in the U.S. Supreme Court opinion that “The Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.”

The McDonald v. City of Chicago (2010) ruling also stated that the Second Amendment is an individual right acknowledging that, “The Founders of this country understood that the right to own and bear arms is as fundamental and as essential to maintaining liberty as are the rights of free speech, a free press, freedom of religion and the other protections against government encroachments on liberty delineated in the Bill of Rights.” as declared by the supreme court.

Growing up on the Southside, Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago, I witnessed a magnitude of murders; from gunshots, burdened bodies lying on the ground in broad day to overhearing gunshots within 100 feet of my residence. At one time, the City of Chicago was the murder capital, eclipsing Iraq for the most murders across the world.

Moving forward, eliminating guns altogether will be the detriment of a country whose slogan is “The Land of the Free.” The people of America reserve the right to bear arms, but the problem may be the caliber of guns regular pedestrians can purchase. Maybe, the government can regulate who can purchase a gun or upgrade Homeland Security services to prevent future mass shooting epidemics.