Don't silence my speech to keep your arms: The debate about gun control resurfaces





Filed under Opinions

Last Sunday, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock ended his own life in Las Vegas. Before doing that, however, he shot hundreds of rounds of ammunition from a high floor in his room in the Mandalay Bay hotel. He killed at least 58 people, injured hundreds more, and along with many other domestic terrorists who use firearms, reignited the national debate about gun rights and control.

The response from both the left and right sides of the political spectrum was swift. Before the information about the shooter arose, liberals and leftists were claiming that this is yet another reason to either ban guns altogether or, at the very least, create more restrictions to keep people from obtaining absurd amounts of firearms.

People on the right, like The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro and anyone writing for Breitbart or The National Review called for a national indefinite moment of silence. They also asked not to politicize the tragedy, saying something along the lines of, “After a tragedy like this one, it is not the time to talk about gun control.”

Anyone remotely familiar with my political disposition should know on which side of this issue I reside. Throughout the industrialized world, the U.S. owns the most firearms per capita and has one of the highest figures of firearm-related deaths, with the title of more deaths per 100,000 people belonging to countries like Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador and Swaziland as found in the congressional research service. The common rebuttal for an argument about gun ownership and gun deaths usually follows as such: “We can’t draw a conclusion from correlations.”

Though annoyingly pedantic, the rebuttal is ultimately correct. To counter that rebuttal, consider this. According to the Congressional Research Service, the U.S. owns nearly half — approximately 48 percent — of all of the world’s firearms. A 2016 study from the University of Alabama showed that, although the U.S. makes up only five percent of the world’s population, it holds nearly one third of the world’s mass shooters. Finally, according to the World Health Organization and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, controlling for national gross domestic product and industrialization, the U.S. has the highest homicide rate. At 36 homicides per 100,000 citizens, the U.S. dwarfs Portugal, Canada, Finland, Australia and the United Kingdom, which has, respectively, five, five, three, two and zero gun homicides per 100,000 citizens. There comes a time when the border separating causation and correlation nearly disappears. That time is now.

The arguments from NRA-supported politicians and NRA-loving public figures don’t stop there. Another common claim against gun control, especially here in Illinois, argues that if gun control doesn’t work in Chicago, the gun homicide capital of the country, it won’t work anywhere. The main problem with the “guns in Chicago” argument is that the vast majority of recovered guns either from arrests or crime scenes come from areas around the city or even out of the state. Phillip Cook, a public policy professor who works with the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab, found that 60 percent of recovered guns in Chicago came from states like Indiana or Wisconsin, where it much easier to get a gun.

I’ll concede that gun control in Chicago is not as effective as it could be; however, gun control in New York City is far more successful. It was reported by the NY police department that the city’s murder rate was reaching historic lows thanks to gun laws. In fact, New York City is on track to be one of the safest places in the country, not just cities. Just like Japan, Australia and many other wealthy nations, it’s incredibly difficult to get a gun in New York City. Obstacles include forms, background checks, fingerprinting and wait periods.

After the Sept. 11 terror attacks in 2001, the federal government created safeguards against plane jacking in the form of the Transportation Security Administration. Since then, there hasn’t been a successful plane jacking. Throughout the 1950’s and 60’s, the U.S. was filled with poorly maintained roads and shoddy automobile safety precautions. The federal government stepped in and created, among other things, seatbelt laws and road maintenance ordinances. Now we enjoy safer roads and cars.

The time to talk about gun control is every day, before and after a tragedy like Las Vegas, like Orlando, like Virginia Tech, like Columbine and the hundreds of mass shootings that go unnoticed each year. Guns are a strain so infectious on our society, it may seem impossible to stop them.

The solution is as a simple as taking an antibiotic for an infection: more gun control is the solution, not the problem.