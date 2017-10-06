Football looks to ruin UNI homecomming

Close Sean McGuire yells the cadence in Western’s homecomming weekend. Nick Ebelhack/ Editor in chief Nick Ebelhack/ Editor in chief Sean McGuire yells the cadence in Western’s homecomming weekend.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Western Illinois University’s football team heads into its second straight top-25 matchup when the 15th-ranked Leathernecks travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa to take on the 21st-ranked University of Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Leathernecks, who are 3-1, are coming off a tough first loss to the University of South Dakota Coyotes on a failed two-minute drill. Junior quarterback Sean McGuire threw an interception on a drive that would have won the game for the Purple and Gold.

The Panthers have not been able to string any wins together, but they are 2-2 and took their first conference win of the year against the Southern Illinois University Saluki’s last Saturday.

Last season, the Panthers got the best of the Leathernecks on senior night and beat Western by a touchdown, 23-30. However, Western looks to start the season 4-1 for the first time since 2003 and get their first conference win of the season.

It is unlikely that Western will be able to put up as big of number as they did in their homecoming game, last weekend. Senior wide receiver Jaelon Acklin led Western in receiving after a single game record in Western football history, when reeling in 19 catches for 343 yards, which was also a Missouri Valley Football Conference record in yards.

“He’s certainly capable of it by the way he’s performed since January. I’ve done this a long time, 37 years, and I’ve got a lot of games, and a lot of really good quarterbacks and receivers. “The performance that Acklin had today was short of nothing just unbelievable. His effort and determination, I tip my hat and I told him that in the locker room,” said Western’s head coach Charlie Fisher. “I haven’t seen a performance like that since going back to what (former North Carolina State and NFL standout) Torry Holt did a number of times.”

He was not the only Neck to put his name in the record books; senior Linebacker Brett Taylor accomplished a feat that only a two-time NFL pro-bowler has done when he recorded 28 tackles. Prior to that game, Taylor only had 30 tackles on the season, which was still leading the Leathernecks.

The Panthers are not going to be an easy matchup for the Leathernecks, but Taylor and junior linebacker Quentin Moon should have a great day facing the weak UNI offense. The Panthers are only averaging 366 yards of total offense, which ranks 66th in the FCS. The Panthers have had a nearly non-existent running game; they are only averaging 82 yards per game, which places them 107th in FCS play.

While the Panther’s quarterback is not going to dominate the game like Coyote’s quarterback Christ Streveler did, the Leathernecks cannot sleep on this high ranked opponent. Three of the Panthers’ four games have been within two touchdowns. They are used to playing in tight matchups, while this young Leatherneck team is not.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. for Western to try and ruin the Panther’s homecoming and tally another win to bring their record to 4-1. The Leathernecks will be back home the following week against Missouri State University, with a kickoff at 3 p.m. at Hanson Field. Twitter: @MacIsland13