Infant and preschool center to raise money for tree house

Filed under News

Western Illinois University’s Infant and Preschool Center held a cookout on Friday outside of Horrabin Hall to raise funds for a new preschool playground.

“We are trying to raise money to finish collecting money for our tree house out on the playground and/or the music instruments that we’d like to purchase to go out on the playground,” said Sherri Moon, director of the Infant and Preschool Center. “Our playground is our main fundraising project, so any and every dollar we could use goes towards the playground.”

Moon said that the new tree house would be built at an existing tree in the playground area.

“The tree house that we want to purchase has platforms that goes around the tree,” Moon said. “There are different color fabrics that the kids can use for creativity and for cooperation where they can build a tree house or build a pirate ship, so it’s kind of setting a stage for them to pretend for their imagination and make it into whatever they want, so we call it a tree house.”

According to Moon, the Infant and Preschool Center also had a fundraiser during the spring semester to raise funds for the treehouse.

“We also had some donations go towards the treehouse, so we are hoping to finish collecting money this fall,” Moon said. “We are also going to attempt to do a crowdfunding program later this fall to top it off, so that we can actually make the purchase and get it installed into the playground.”

The treehouse will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The treehouse is not very high off the ground,” Moon said. “It just has platforms that are a little off the ground, so that we can help children by taking them out of their wheelchairs for them to participate in the treehouse, so it’s not like a climbing treehouse way up in the tree, but it’s down low so that all children of all ages

can participate.”

Chris Adams, a member of Knights of Columbus and preschool father, manned the grill during the Infant and Preschool Center’s cookout.

“I’m impressed with having two kids go through the preschool here, so I’ll do anything to help them out,” Adams said. “It’s a great cause to help with the playground and get some new playground equipment, so that’s a big help there.”

Zach McCrery, Curriculum and Instruction graduate assistant, volunteered his time to assistant with the Infant and Preschool Center cookout. He said that the cookout received a lot of support from not just the departments within Horrabin Hall, but also throughout the Western community.

“We always get a quite few people out of faculty and staff come down and enjoy the food,” McCrery said. “We always have really good food and for the combo, our prices are really tough to compare to anywhere else to get lunch, so it’s really nice to get faculty and staff from all different departments, that’s why we pride ourselves in it because we would get faculty and staff everywhere to come to get food and that really helped us out tremendously.”

In addition to Adams and McCrery, several members of Western’s chapter of National Association of Black Accountants also volunteered their time to assist with the cookout.

“Kids at this age and up to 12, they are at the impressable age,” said Toure Smith, president of National Association of Black Accountants. “If they see people giving back, they are to be more inclined to give back instead of just take in.”

Moon believes that the future treehouse will meet the preschool children’s approval.

“I hope that when they come out and run out to the playground, they will be like ‘whoa, yea,’ because they notice anything new that I put out on the playground to play with,” Moon said. “This would give them another area where they can build and create together.”

If anyone is interested in donating for the treehouse, contact Moon at (309) 298-1250 or the Infant and Preschool Center at (309) 298-2830.