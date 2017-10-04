Council talks transport

Close 5th Ward Alderman Gayle Carper speaks at Monday's City Council meeting in regards to firefighters offering ride-alongs and how it affects transportation. Angel Strack/ Photo Editor Angel Strack/ Photo Editor 5th Ward Alderman Gayle Carper speaks at Monday's City Council meeting in regards to firefighters offering ride-alongs and how it affects transportation.





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On Monday, the Macomb City Council commenced their meeting with the approval of the Medical Transportation Employee Leasing and Administrative Services Agreement with Lifeguard

Ambulance Service, LLC.

In last Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Fifth Ward Alderman raised concerns about the lack of firefighters able to respond to fires if they approve ride-alongs with EMS services.

“It wasn’t clear to me in the contract whether we would have to leave the firefighter at the station all the time and it seems that we have to have one available,” Carper said. “Better to ask about the issue now when it occurs to me because maybe there won’t be enough firefighters to fight fires if we have to.”

Mayor Mike Inman reassures Carper that the implementation of

firefighters alongside ambulances will neither impede nor prove detrimental to the firefighter’s ability to battle a blaze.

“We believe that there will be some opportunities to watch in practice and in theory operationally and if we need to tweak things we will,” Inman said. “In our discussions with Lifeguard there’s still every opportunity to believe there’s operational needs we can address in both firefighting and the EMS response. “Majority of our calls are EMS calls, for the most part they have nothing to do with fire containment.

The Administrative Services Agreement with Lifeguard Ambulance Service is just one of two agreements approved on Monday’s meeting. The City Council also moved to approve and solicit “Request for Bids” for the Pierce Street Building improvements.

“(City Council) gave the approval to release the request for bids,” said City Administrator Dean Torreson. “Contractors will have about three weeks to put in their bids and then it’ll come back to the council. It’s a huge storage building, an old factory building on Pierce Street and with this new ambulance contract we need to store ambulances in this building but we need a bigger door to put in there.”

After the City Council approved all concurrent business from last week’s Committee of the Whole meeting, they moved toward the consideration of an ordinance to amend the city fees for Alcohol Licenses, Rental Registration, Cemetery Services, Building Permits, Development Site Review and Plumbing Inspections by amending sections of the City of Macomb Municipal Code.

“There are no new fees being implemented, we are increasing existing fees,” Inman said. “In some cases, the rental inspection fees have never been increased and they have been in place for 20 years. Our other fees (burial fees, cemetery plots, etcetera) are on par with our peer communities. We’re looking to remain fair with the constituents.”

Moving forward, City Attorney Kirsten Petrie introduced two ordinances, one of which would amend Section 17-927 of consideration of an ordinance to amend Section 17-927 of Chapter 7, Article VIII, Historical Preservation of the Macomb Illinois Municipal Code.

“Historical Preservation is a chapter that exists in the article,” Petrie said. “There’s a historic district that was created and identified which is the downtown property. There’s also an ability to have certain structures deemed historically recognized for historical preservation and we have done a few structures.”

The second ordinance Petrie introduced pertained to the authorization for the city of Macomb to lease property to be used as a Taxi Service Office — S & G taxi.

“S & G taxi service has been operating but they’re going to change the position as far as the depot their occupying,” Petrie said. They’re going from the ticket booth area to a larger area. They’re going to maintain the service they’ve been providing but they are going to change the depot.”

Finally, the City Council approved Margaret Roberts Travel to sublease office space in the Macomb Depot to Attorney Susan Stambaugh.

“It’s basically just one office in a suite of offices inside of the depot is separate from the passenger terminal part,” Torreson said. “Those offices have been under lease to Margaret Roberts Travel for years but she just wants to sublease a part of that to Attorney Susan Stambaugh here in town.”