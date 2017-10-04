Weekend firearm discharge





The Macomb Police Department (MPD) made an arrest 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 2 pertaining to an incident where four gunshots were fired after a large fight broke out at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 1 along the 300 block of W. Adams St.

Jequann Johnson, 23, of Kewanee, Il. was arrested at 408 S. Washington St. in Kewanee and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is currently lodged in Henry County Jail.

According to MPD, no individuals were harmed as a result from the gunshots.

Video from Facebook user Kendall Reese shows the incident, where a group of men break out into a fight. At the end of the video, two gunshots are heard before the end of the video. It is unclear who is in possession of the firearm.

Officers at the scene detained several individuals who were later released, while investigators assessed the scene with the assistance of the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety and a MPD K-9.

A second arrest was made the same day. Ashton Powers, 20, of Kewanee, who was at the scene when the fight broke out, was arrested at 1500 W. Second St. in Kewanee on charges of possession of a look-a-like substance with intent to distribute. According to Deputy Chief Eric Lenardt, Powers claimed that the powdered substance he possessed was flour.

Macomb Police anticipate that additional arrests will be made as they obtain further information about the incident. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.