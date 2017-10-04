Inman speaks to SGA





After a off week in celebration of this past homecoming, the Western Illinois University Student Government Association (SGA) resumed their weekly meetings yesterday, hosting Macomb Mayor Mike Inman as one of their guest speakers.

“(SGA) is being led by an outstanding young man and I am really anxious to get out of here because you have an outstanding speaker behind me,” Inman said. “But moving forward the city of Macomb wants to work collaboratively, hand in hand, closely with you leaders here on campus to make both Macomb and Western Illinois University the very best place it can be.”

The speaker Inman mentioned Inman in his remarks was Kirk Hanlin, Assistant Chief of the Natural Resource Conservation service. Thirty-five years ago, Hanlin served as Speaker of the Senate for SGA and uttered influential and enlightening words in his address to SGA’s current governing body.

“What (SGA) is doing is important,” Hanlin said in his address to SGA. “You guys can have an impact and remember the strength of this group is the diversity, the different backgrounds, the different parts of the state you’re from that’s one of the strengths of this organization. It was the same when I was here it actually made me happy at the time when I was here because (SGA) was one of the most diverse atmospheres of my life.”

“Work together for the good of the students and the good of this university and hopefully in 35 years one of you will be standing here talking to a future group and giving good advice,” Hanlin said.

SGA President Grant Reed expressed gratitude as Inman and Hanlin filled the room with experience and advice to help SGA improve the campus community as the 2017-2018 academic year moves forward.

“I was so over the moon that we were able to have not only the Mayor of Macomb Mike Inman whose been a fabulous advocate for student government and Western Illinois University but we also had a former Leatherneck who is an alum of SGA,” Reed said. “To have both of them in the room was really fantastic and the way they played off each other and the energy they brought in the room. I almost wish our meetings were longer so they could speak more.”

Moving forward, Speaker of the Senate Patrick Quinlan moved to address all Bill of Appointments and successfully filed a motion to block vote every bill.

As SGA was skeptical about who to appoint to the vacant Senator at-Large seat, Hayden Goleman has been vetted thoroughly and confirmed as Senator at-Large. The former Senator at-Large resigned before they could fulfill their term, therefore, under the laws of their constitution SGA appointed Goleman.

According to Reed, all prospects within the Bill of Appointments have been thoroughly examined and the Appointments Committee granted the approval of all positions assembled (It Governance Group, Senator at-Large, University Diversity Council and Council on Student Activity Funds).

“For every appointment to a University Committee we have an outline process that we’ve been following this year,” Reed said. “Bill of Appointments are written and sponsored by Justin Brown, Chief of Staff, and the Appointments Committee takes a vote on it and if passed the students are appointed to their designated position.”

The next SGA meeting will be held on Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Rooms of the University Union.