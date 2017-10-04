Men’s soccer celebrates fiftieth anniversary

Close Tim Hansen scans the field in Western’s 50th season in a home game. File Photo File Photo Tim Hansen scans the field in Western’s 50th season in a home game.





The 2017 season marks the 50th anniversary of the Western Illinois University men’s soccer program. This weekend, a celebration is planned to honor all players who have been a part of the soccer program.

“I feel very privileged to be involved with an athletic program that will celebrate 50 years of competition. The fact that myself and John MacKenzie are the only two head coaches in the history of the program is special and rare,” said Director of Soccer Eric Johnson “The number of soccer alumni that still stay in touch with the University and care about the program is astonishing, and we are looking forward to the celebration.”

John MacKenzie was inducted into Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000 and served as Western’s first ever men’s soccer coach. MacKenzie was the head coach for 29 years, from 1968-96.

Over his career, he coached seven All-Americans, two professional soccer players, and four Academic All-Americans. MacKenzie also led the Leathernecks to the NCAA Division II Tournament from 1971-79. In 1986, 1988 and 1995, he was named the Mid-Continent Conference and NSCAA Midwest Region Coach of the Year and was also a recipient of the Bill Jeffery Award for soccer excellence. The field that the current Leathernecks play on is named after this man.

Johnson is only the second coach is Western men’s soccer history. He is on his 20th season as a coach for the men’s side and is the all-time winningest men’s soccer coach in Summit League history. In 2016, Johnson also agreed to take over the women’s program as well and is now Director of Soccer for Western Illinois University.

Johnson boasts a 165-189-36 record over the last 20 years as head coach of the Leatherneck men’s program. He has taken six of his last 13 teams to the NCAA Division I College Cup. Overall with Johnson as a coach, the Purple and Gold have won four regular season conference titles, six conference tournament titles, and made eight appearances in the Summit League tournament championship game.

The events for this weekend begin this Friday, where an alumni social will be hosted at Sports Corner in Macomb. On Saturday, the Leathernecks will face Lincoln Land Community College followed by an alumni game. The alumni team will be separated with even graduation years on one team and odd graduation years on the other. After the alumni game, a dinner will be hosted at the University.

At this dinner, players will hear speeches from both John MacKenzie and Eric Johnson They will look back on the former athletes and the accomplishments from 1967-1992.

The players on the ‘All-Leatherneck First Team’ from the first 25 seasons will be honored. These members were decided by players who nominated their teammates. This ‘First Team’ was originally released on Sept. 20, 1991 and consisted of 11 players. These players were voted because they left their mark on the Western Illinois men’s

soccer program.

There will also be an announcement of the second 25th Anniversary Team, which will be players from 1993-2017. Players will then be nominating their teammates for the “All-Leatherneck First Team” as well.