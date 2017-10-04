Give us Steak n’ Shake

Filed under Opinions

What’s black, white and red all over? Steak n’ Shake! What’s in the middle of nowhere with thousands of hungry late-nighters? Macomb! After much deep thought and consideration, I believe that I, along with many others, will agree that the old Ponderosa Steakhouse building should be turned into a Steak n’ Shake. To those of you who are new to Macomb, The Ponderosa Steakhouse used to be out next to the Wal-Mart and Buffalo Wild Wings on E. Jackson St. The building still stands with the green overhang still intact. Although I am unsure as to why Ponderosa failed, I definitely believe if a Steak n’ Shake took its place, it would be much more successful.

One thing a Steak n’ Shake would do is that it would bring a good handful of jobs to Macomb. It would be a wonderful employment opportunity for students and it would also be good employment for the Macombie Homies that enjoy the city in the sweltering summers. Waitressing can be nice pocket change for student’s and Steak n’ Shake also offers a lot of manangement opportunities.

The location out by Wal-Mart could also be a big benefit to their success. Wal-Mart is a main hub for Macomb and with the Buffalo Wild Wings, Game Stop and all the other businesses out there it would be a wonderful addition. The Steak n’ Shake could also be a nice push to bring in businesses to keep expanding down E. Jackson out of town that way. It will also have the convenience of the Go West busses that already have Wal-Mart in their route. It wouldn’t be difficult to get to Steak n Shake through the busses either.

Many Steak n’ Shakes are also open 24 hours. This is a concept they would have to play around with to see if it would be successful, but a 24-hour Steak n’ Shake is looking good to me, especially on the weekends. Steak n’ Shake could be very successful in the late times of the night due to the high percentage of college students in town. Just think, how nice would it be to have a fat cheeseburger and milkshake in front of you after a long night out.

I know a lot of students, including myself, that have made the 45-minute trip to Galesburg to get Steak n’ Shake every now and then. There have even been times I have gone there and saw other Western students who also made the roadtrip there that same night. If there were to be a Steak n Shake in Macomb it would not only benefit the bellies of the students, but also the city of Macomb and the general happiness of all. Come on; give us what our greasy hearts desire so we can stop wasting our gas cruising cities away.