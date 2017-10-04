We are not doing enough





Filed under Opinions

Two weeks ago, the island of Puerto Rico was hit by the devastating Hurricane Maria. Since then, most of the island has been without power or access to clean water. Although so far the death toll is around 20, predictitions are being made that the toll could rise into the hundreds.

The most stunning thing about the situation is the disastrous response from President Donald Trump’s administration. Currently there are 4,500 national guard troops on the island to help, but as Army Lt. General Jeff Buchanan recently admitted, it’s “not enough.” The mayor of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulín Cruz recently came out in a speech and literally begged for more help.

“People are dying in this country… I am begging, begging anyone that can hear us, to save us from dying. If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy,” Cruz said. What was Trump’s response? To take a short break from his Twitter feuds with professional athletes and send out a series of tweets focusing only on Puerto Rico’s debt and the financial losses suffered by Wall Street, with no mention of the massive amounts of human suffering on the island. He offered no response to the desperate cries for help, no plans to increase national guard presence on the island.

The problems Puerto Rico is facing are because of the lack of preparation and attention in this administration, not because it is surrounded by “big water.”

Puerto Ricans are American citizens, it is a U.S. territory.

Unfortunately only 43 percent of Americans actually know that fact according to The Huffington Post. They are entitled to the same emergency response from the federal government as any state. If a series of massive tornadoes completely wiped out all of Iowa’s (a U.S. state with a similar population), power and clean water access and the response to the disaster from Trump was, “the thing about Iowa is that it is surrounded by farmland, big farmland” Americans would be rightfully angry. The geographic situation of the island is no excuse for the callous and incapable response from the White House.

Luckily we don’t have to completely rely on the president to help. There are many things that ordinary citizens can do as well. Although it will require massive efforts to repair the power lines and roads, there are some charities that are trying to provide food and water to the people in Puerto Rico in the meantime. United for Puerto Rico, ConPRmetidos, Global Giving, Americares, American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are all fantastic organizations that are doing their best to provide relief. A quick Google search of any of these names will lead you to their website, where even a $5 donation will help tremendously. You can also call your representatives and senators, and ask them to put more pressure on the Trump administration or introduce and support bills that would help the situation more. There is quite a bit average citizens can do to help.