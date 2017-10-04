We need to take a look at our gun rights





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

events that took place in Las Vegas this past weekend, I feel it is necessary to specify some of the generalizations I made in in my last article, which expressed my opinions on gun rights. The timing of the publishing of the article and the shooting taking place was an unfortunate coincidence.

I will begin by saying that, first and foremost, I am deeply saddened by the shooting that took place, and my heart goes out to all those impacted, as well as their families and loved ones. What has taken place is absolutely horrendous.

I also want to make it clear that I stand by my beliefs and am not trying to take back anything that I have said. I did not dive deep into the specifics of the numerous issues that could come up when talking about gun laws. In order to do that, I would have to write much more than my editor, or you, would probably care to read.

In the past two days, my social media pages has been bombarded with different types of gun statistics, and I’m sure many of yours have been, too. One that I found particularly interesting came from Twitter, and was an excerpt of an article by Max Fisher from The Atlantic that discussed how Japan has nearly eliminated gun violence.

“To get a gun in Japan, first, you have to attend an all-day class and pass a written test, which are held only once per month. You must also take and pass a shooting range class,” Fisher wrote. “Then, head over to a hospital for a mental test and drug test (Japan is unusual in that potential gun owners must affirmatively prove their mental fitness), which you’ll file with the police. Finally, pass a rigorous background check for any criminal record or association with criminal or extremist groups, and you will be the proud new owner of your shotgun or air rifle.”

It also included details about how gun owners must provide information on where their gun and ammunition are located in the home, and they must repeat this process every three years. I thought this process was interesting and clearly very effective since Japan has such low gun violence incidents.

I stated in my last article that, “you obviously don’t want to give a gun to just anybody.” Although I made it pretty clear that I am for gun rights, I did not elaborate on the fact that I am not opposed to — and am actually in favor of — a more rigorous purchasing process. After reading the article I mentioned above, I think the process in Japan is one that should be imitated here in the U.S.

Another aspect I did not discuss in my previous article was the type and number of weapons people wanted to buy. In the Las Vegas shooting, the perpetrator was found to have owned at least 19 large guns, and it is suspected by police that the gun used to perform the shooting was automatic or semi-automatic firearm.

The reasons I discussed previously for owning a gun were for protection and for hunting. That being said, I cannot think of any reason a civilian would need a machine gun, or 19 types of any gun. Guns used for hunting can be rifles, shotguns, and handguns, among others. Those guns are also more than enough to protect one’s home. No common person needs a machine gun. No common person needs 19 rifles. These factors are red flags, and need to more closely regulated.

I am sad I wrote this article. I cannot imagine the pain those who have suffered from the tragedy this past weekend are experiencing. It is terrifying to think about how a concert, where people were out enjoying themselves quickly turned to at least 58 dead people and hundreds more injured. It makes me sick to think there are people out there willing to commit harmful acts like this. Once again, my heart goes out to those affected. I don’t know what else to say.