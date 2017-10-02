“This is Us” returns for emotional second season





If you have a Hulu subscription and you do not recognize the title, “This is Us,” you are missing a rollercoaster ride of emotions. NBC fans have been craving a second season and season 2 is up and running on Hulu as of September 26. “This is Us” stars some hot commodities including Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. Moore and Ventimiglia play parents raising triplets (Kate, Kevin, and Randall) in the 1980s.

This show is unique compared to other television shows because it shows the kids’ childhoods in the form of flashbacks from the 80s but it also shows them in the present, as adults. The show regularly brings it back to current day to show the three different lifestyles that the now-adult triplets currently hold. Each person of the family line has a different story and it shows how the littlest of things can impact on someone’s whole life.

I just watched the first episode of the second season and words cannot describe how excited I am for this show to be back on. This show can be related to a wide range of viewers due to the varied nature, plot and cast of the show. “This is Us” deals with issues such as adoption, divorce, conflict with siblings, trying to find love, etc. The show airs every Tuesday on NBC at 8:00 pm and don’t worry if this time does not work for you,it is available to watch on Hulu the

very next day.