“American Horror Story: Cult” shows character’s dark sides





Filed under The Edge

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Another week has passed in the fall and that means another episode of “American Horror Story: Cult” aired on FX. This week’s episode, titled “11/9,”shows our assumed antagonist Kai Anderson, played by Evan Peters, in his darkest episode of not just Cult but of the entire series.

“11/9” opens with all the major characters in line at their nondescript Michigan polling station. We see Sarah Paulson’s and Allison Pill’s respective Ally and Ivy Mayfair-Richards standing and giggling about the hopefully next, madam, president. We see Billie Lourd’s Winter Anderson complaining about the latest Donald trump fiasco. At the polls, Kai hobbles in with Gary Longstreet — played by Chaz Bono — a seemingly-misogynist Trump supporter. Longstreet, for some reason, has lost his hand, the audience does not know why, though.

Cutting forward a day, Kai Anderson joins a gym with a specific person in mind. He seeks out trainer Harrison Wilton, played by a superb Billy Eichner. Eichner is mostly known for his comedic roles, specifically his confrontationally-humored “Billy on the Street,” where he approaches random street-goers — with the occasional celebrity — and yells at them seemingly absurd questions like, “Bro, for a dollar, masculinity is a prison, true or false?” and, “For a dollar, which would you rather have: Netflix, Hulu, or people who love you?”

Fortunately — or unfortunately, depending on which flavor of Eicher you prefer; I’m partial to him yelling about Chelsea Handler to the people of New York City or Los Angeles — Eichner’s Wilton is deep, brooding and easily manipulated. Anderson trains with Wilton for several weeks while also noticing that Wilton’s boss degrades him with menial labor. Under the influence of Anderson, Wilton murders his boss in the most gym-like way possible: a dumbbell to the head.

Anderson continues his manipulative streak with Beverly Hope, played by series regular Adina Porter, a local news reporter hoping to make it big. Unfortunately, though, she’s usually relegated to reporting unimportant stories. Eventually it’s shown through a highlight reel of news footage that Hope’s career spiraled out of control after several Trump-supporters pranked her on air. She was committed to a psychiatric hospital and, after returning to work, frustrated with her boss’ contempt, slashes her boss’ tires. Now comes Anderson with a proposal of “equal power” in his scheme for supposed “world domination.”

In both these series of scenes, Anderson uses his menacing power of manipulation to convince Wilton and Hope to join him. This mirrors the power of President Trump’s campaign. He used racially charged rhetoric, obscene language and unconventional political posturing to attract not only the core Republican base but the white working classes as well. Anderson is just the natural progression, branching out for the support of gays and African Americans. He even spells out the common arguments Hope faces on the job.

“On the one side you have people saying, ‘diversity hire, affirmative action, she doesn’t deserve that,’” Anderson says to Hope quite openly, “And on the other side they say, ‘well she’s just as good as we are, she just got a raw deal.’ But then they don’t do (expletive) to square it.”

Anderson’s true form shows with a confrontation with Longstreet, who was handcuffed to a pipe by Winter and Ivy after he assaulted Ivy. Convincing Longstreet that he’s a regular, hardworking white man who just feels abandoned by liberal policies, Anderson gives him a saw to cut off his own hand to free himself to vote, coming full circle to one of the very first scenes.

We now know how all of the major characters are connected except for Ally’s therapist, Dr. Rudy Vincent, played by Cheyenne Jackson. I have a theory that Vincent is somehow involved with everyone, acting as a puppet master of sorts.

It is hard to imagine Cult getting darker or scarier than “11/9.” But

if series creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have taughtus anything, it is that we have to expect the unexpected.