After 10 years, hit shows,"The Big Bang Theory" is still funny





Filed under The Edge

Season 11 of “The Big Bang Theory” premiered last week and honestly I was a little nervous about whether or not this season would hold up to the others. Very often the last few seasons of comedies wind up being not all that funny, and so far it looks like “The Big Bang Theory” season 11 will be hilarious.

Season 10 ended with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) getting kissed by a colleague and then flying out to New Jersey to propose to long-time girlfriend, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). The season left off without an answer from Amy, leaving fans wondering what would happen. Unsurprisingly, Amy says yes, but before she got the chance, Sheldon gets a phone call from Leonard (Johny Galecki). He doesn’t want to be rude and answers the call, after filling Leonard and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) in, he hangs up and then almost immediately calls back to announce the engagement.

Hilarity follows as Sheldon and Amy call friends and family to share the big news and Sheldon explains how another woman kissed him and that that moment is when he decided Amy was the one for him.We also see how each character reacts, which is amusing in itself.

Over the summer, Melissa Rauch, who plays Bernadette, announced that after a long-time struggle with infertility that she is pregnant. Her character just had a baby about halfway through season 10 and fans have wondered how the pregnancy would be handled on the show.

Turns out, they wrote it in and now the Wolowitz family is expecting baby number 2. Bernadette first tells Penny about her pregnancy and at first Penny is supportive telling her what a blessing this new little one will be, and then joins the freak out.

Throughout the episode, the audience see’s much of the old casts feature character traits, but we also see some growth in all of them. We also still have yet to see Halley, Bernadette and Howard’s daughter, but there are fan theories that say her character is a tribute to Howard’s mother, who was also never seen on screen but was heard, as we hear Halley’s cry.

The whole episode had me laughing out loud and I can’t wait for the rest of season 11.“The Big Bang Theory” airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on CBS.