John Frusciante’s experimental music takes on new heights





If there is one thing most Red Hot Chili Peppers fans know, it’s that John Frusciante never disappoints in his musical experimentation. Recently, Trickfinger (John Frusciante’s alias) debuted “Trickfinger II,” a continuation from “Trickfinger,” from 2015. The album’s sound is electronic house music with a little bit of acid rock.

“Trickfinger II,” is a short album at only 26 minutes long, but it is worth a listen. The album consists of Frusciante as a one-man band playing all the instruments including guitar, drums and synthesizer. He also wrote and recorded all his content through AcidTest, an electronichouse music-based label.

Though Frusciante states that his new music has no audience base, the album is picking up popularity from all fans. Many fans make the argument that his electronic records are much better then his previous solo work. Other fans however think his guitar playing and lullaby music was more of his sound.

Prior to his electronic experimentation, Frusciante began his solo career in 1994, when he was taking time off from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Before the Trickfinger alias, he had recorded ten solo albums. Most of his content before Trickfinger was euphoric, with a lot of vocals and guitar solos.

Frusciante began his musical career at the age of 18 when he first joined Red Hot Chili Peppers after the passing of their former guitarist, Hillel Slovak in 1988. The first four years were great for Red Hot Chili Pepper. Albums like “ Mothers Milk” (1989), and “Blood Sugar Sex Magik,” (1991) increased the popularity of the band. It would not be long until the pressure of fame would get to Frusciante, and cause for his first departure in 1992.

Many factors contributed to Frusciante’s first departure. The biggest issue was the band’s rise to fame. As told by his former band mates, Frusciante preferred to make music, not money. He preferred playing at shows that they played prior to the success. Not only was the rise to fame an issue, so was his drug addiction. Frusciante struggled with drugs for a long time prior to his joining Red Hot

Chili Peppers.

After self-reflection and help, Frusciante was clean and ready to return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1998. He came back and made some of his best work off albums like “Californication” (1999), “By the Way” (2002), and “Stadium Arcadium” (2006). Frusciante was recognized at this time as the modern day Jimi Hendrix. His guitar technique excelled throughout the years with

the Red Hot Chili Peppers and no one has been able to replicate it since. In 2009, Frusciante officially left the band, deciding to focus

on his experimental music.

Though his legacy continues on within his solo work, there is one thing that remains the same, his musicianship. Frusciante’s kills go above and beyond what is expectedof any musician and it shows. “Trickfinger II,” is available online and in stores now.