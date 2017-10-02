Western Illinois University celebrates International Day of Peace with living dangerously





On Thursday, award winning writer Riad Ismat presented Living Dangerously as part of Western Illinois University’s International Day of Peace celebration at the Lamoine Room in the University Union.

“Each year, the International Day of Peace is celebrated around the world on Sept. 21,” said Julia Albarracin, professor of political science. “This year, we’re one week late celebrating it, but we thought it would be better to do it as soon as possible. The United Nations General Assembly has declared this day as a day to strengthen the ideals of peace both within nations and among the nations for all peoples around the world.”

Ismat, a visiting scholar at the Buffett Institute for Global Studies at Northwestern University who once served as the Minister of Culture of Syria, read a collection of his writings as part of his presentation.

“I read excerpts on many things,” Ismat said. “I read from old works and from recent works. The recent works that I have been working on were those stories. I mean, I could have read from plays, but plays are difficult to read in a short reading, so short stories would be the best I think.”

Ismat said that his short stories were inspired by the Arabic language book “Kalia wa Dimna,” which has fables like Aesop’s Fables.

“(Fables) have a sort of initiative wisdom,” Ismat said. “They are like anecdotes from which can derive a message, so I wrote parables, stories of course, from my creation to echo that book in modern times.”

In addition to getting his inspiration from “Kalia wa Dimna” and Aesop’s Fables, Ismat also got inspiration from the fables of Jean de La Fontaine for his short story collection.

“Those are the three books that are really inspirational in that sense because they have that type of a symbolic stories about animals,” Ismat said. “They have a sort of implicant messages that has lots of wisdom for all generations. That’s why they lived throughout centuries.”

As a writer, Ismat believed that peace is very important and he would want to achieve peace.

“It is important to save human life from dangers,” Ismat said. “Human life is very precious, you can’t sacrifice it for nothing, just for vanity or for war. I am for humanitarian rights always write for love and peace and tolerance, that’s my message in life as a writer.”

Ismat hoped that his writings would carry the message of peace within them.

“I think that one can conclude from the stories of war and violence does not stand,” Ismat said. “All of the peace is an illusion of harmony, they stand for the future. I mean, the messages are different in each story, there’s a different message, but also in my play Shahryar and Scheherazade, it has a new interpretation about the relationship, which is not in the original book, but it is something that I have invented in the play about sexual politics between Shahryar and Scheherazade. All those concepts, they would work for peace and harmony and love and human life. I started by talking about the paradoxes in human existence and there are paradoxes, but I wrote for the positive concepts, not the negative ones.”

Ismat shared his thoughts about how anyone can promote peace, regardless of what they do in life.

“To promote peace, you must compromise,” Ismat said. “You have to comply with the demands of the majority. You must not to be selfish, but to work for the interests of most people for their well-being and happiness.”