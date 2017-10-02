Let people bear arms

Filed under Opinions

Some of the hottest issues people have been talking about — especially with former President Barack Obama’s plan for gun laws while he was in office — have been about gun control. There are those who argue for strict gun control laws, and I strongly disagree. People should be able to own guns if they choose to, especially if they pass the mandatory wait-time and background checks.

I am lucky enough to say that I grew up in an area with relatively little crime. I not only come from an extremely small town, but I was raised in the rural part of that town. Although I have luckily never fallen victim myself, I have heard plenty of stories of friends and neighbors being robbed of things like musical equipment and thousands of dollars worth of lumber outside their home. The idea of a person creeping around inside or outside my home with malicious intentions thoroughly creeps me out, and it does make me feel safer knowing there were guns in the house that could protect us if something went wrong. That being said, the guns were locked away in a safe that only my parents could access.

Guns also played a role in one of the most common past times where I grew up: hunting. And before you try to get after me about how terrible hunting is, in my area, at least, white-tailed deer populations were very high to the point of overpopulation. Hunting was encouraged. (Also, in order to hunt in Illinois, it is necessary to complete a hunter safety course).

Moving back to the more serious issue, allowing people to have guns in their homes serves as a form of protection. Although gun control laws seem to have good intentions, like keeping guns away from criminals, I don’t foresee them having that effect. Criminals with illegal firearms don’t tend to care what the law says. I have to doubt that those who plan to commit a crime are going to walk in a gun store and legally purchase a firearm.

The gun cartels are such a big business for a reason. Since many criminals acquire guns illegally, strict guns laws would prevent law-abiding citizens from obtaining guns, leaving them without protection from those who got their firearms another way.

The gun-buying process now is much more strict than it used to be, which I do think is a good thing. Although I believe people should have access to guns to protect themselves, you obviously don’t want to give a gun to just anyone. In Illinois, the process of buying a gun includes providing a valid ID, a Firearms Owners Identification (FOID) card — which comes with a separate application process in itself — a waiting period and a detailed background check. One also needs to apply for a concealed carry license if they wish to carry a concealed firearm.

Guns should always be used responsibly. They should not be operated by someone who has not had training on how to properly use them. Guns kept in homes should always be stored unloaded and separate from ammunition, away from children.

The road to owning a gun is a complicated one, but one that is worth it if a person wants to protect themselves or their family. Most of the people who own guns do not have bad intentions, and I believe it is a person’s right to be able to

