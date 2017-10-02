Introverts are not weaklings





Filed under Opinions

Extraversion and introversions are probably the oldest notions pertaining to personality theories. Experts have long observed that some people are more expressive, outgoing and comfortable in interacting socially, like a social butterfly. Others, like myself, are more reserved, quiet and comfortable isolated within their own solitude. Basically, extroverts sincerely enjoy engaging with the outside world to increase their energy and their aura by communicating with people, while the latter prefer to depend on themselves and their own inner realm instead of seeking mental and spiritual stimulation from the outside world.

Although introverts and extroverts are equally acceptable personalities, the norms of society view the two theories as a balance act similar to Yin and Yang.

The quiet nature of the introverted individuals has too often been misunderstood for weakness. In a world that is over capacitated with judgements, people quickly judge someone who is quiet, as having low self-esteem, being insecure, or even assuming a tragic event happened sometime in their adolescence.

People that don’t understand introversion might get the mistaken idea that introverts are antisocial, reclusive, and rude, but extroverts are perceived as the out-going life of the party that are presumed to be the next presidents, CEOs and highly successful people.

For the majority of my life, I contemplated my personality and pondered why I desired to be alone and reserved…well it’s because I’m an introvert. Growing up, I heard phrases like, “Why are you so quiet?” and, “You won’t be successful if you don’t step outside your solitary state of mind,” so many times it feels like infinity.

According to the Huffington Post, nearly half the populations is introverted. So, does that mean nearly half are unsuccessful? Over the last few years I’ve come to know a lot of introverts, individuals masquerading as extroverts but are introverts at heart.

Like myself, their regret is trying to be an extrovert all their life when they knew it was overwhelming.

To further understand the bias associated with introversion and extroversion, people need to thoroughly understand what introversion is. Introverts are not shy or antisocial individuals who hate human interaction; however, it’s about social stimulation, or lack thereof, and keeping the spirit refreshed.

Personally, I always gained energy by being alone, in solitude, or in more low-key environments where I am free to think, read, listen to music, write, etcetera. Introverts prefer deep, meaningful conversations over small talk. They would rather have a few valuable friendships than hundreds of acquaintances. Too much and too frequent social interaction is overwhelming and exhausting to an introvert. We are more fascinated with their inner spirit and worlds rather than the temporary external world.

Lastly, to all parents, guardians, teachers, and friends of an introverted individual, encourage them to follow their passions and be themselves. And as for the introverted individual that may be reading this, be the best person you desire to be. While you might feel invisible in a highly productive, interactive, and communicative outside world, know that you’re not invisible – your interminable.