Find your study group

Opinions

Here you are, it’s the night before the big exam and you haven’t studied enough, you think you have a grasp on the information but the feeling of dread still lingers. Or maybe you’ve been studying all the time, drudging through pages of notes and flipping around your textbook. Studying isn’t always very fun, most of the time it feels tedious and boring, and sometimes quite redundant. If you are one of the many people who feel this way, there is but one solution to your dilemma: study in a group.

Find a few people in your class, maybe those who sit closest to you, or those with whom you are already comfortable and set up time to study together.

One of the best benefits of studying with partners is the structure and agenda of the meeting time(s). It doesn’t matter if you procrastinate the weeks away leading up to the exam, you will still meet with them.

Perhaps the best benefit of studying in a group is the lack of monotony and drudgery. It is a whole lot more fun sitting and talking with other students than flipping through pages for hours on end. You can form practice tests on free quiz forming applications like Quizlet that make the experience much more engaging. Sometimes, I’ll be studying in the library thinking, “There has got to be something better I could be doing…”, when you are with a group of people, those thoughts go right out of the window.

When you set up a group of study buddies, you are going to want to come prepared. The very nature of the meeting gives you more incentives to organize the information that will be the exam before you meet. You may find that you meet with your partners and already have a better understanding of the information.

Studying with a group allows you to obtain anything you may have missed from class and gain new perspective on the information. These fresh perspectives make it much easier for you to notice areas that you need to improve upon, and help others with their blind spots as well.

The social qualities of the study group cannot be ignored, and making new friends is always fun. You will always have each other’s backs.

The study group will improve as the year goes on, you will all become more comfortable with the professors’ testing style and each other, and you’ll presumably have a better idea of what you need to focus on more for the next exams.

We are much stronger together than we are alone. When you study together, you face that exam together. You will walk into that classroom, shoulders back, eager to put another A in that gradebook.

Meeting with your study partners breaks that monotonous grind that is studying and prevents you from cramming the night before a test and stressing yourself out. Say goodbye to baggy eyes and a brain that’s fried from studying alone on the note flipping grind; say hello to a fun and engaging way to prepare. Find yourself some study partners.