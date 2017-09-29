Spanish workshops offered soon





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Coming up near the middle of the 2017 fall semester, Western Illinois University and Spoon River College will hold Spanish workshops.

“The workshops were offered last year for the first time as part of our US Department of Education Title VI Grant ‘Communities as Agents of Change: Language and Area Studies for a Sustainable Future,’” said Spanish workshop instructor and primary contact for the event Gloria Delany-Barmann.

The Spanish workshops are free and open to the public and the first one will be held on Monday, Oct. 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Spoon River College Community Outreach Center. The workshop’s area of study for that day is Public health. The instructor is Guada Cabedo Timmons.

The next workshop will be held on Monday, Oct. 23 from 4-7 p.m. also at the Spoon River College Community Outreach Center. The instructor for that session will be Delany-Barmann, with the subject of study of teachers

and education.

The final Spanish workshop will be held on Monday, Nov. 13 from 4-7pm; its instructor is Delany-Barmann as well. The subject of study for this workshop is Business in Global Context.

“Participants will learn basic vocabulary related to each of the topics public health, education and business,”

Delaney-Barmann said. “Spanish is spoken by over 40 million people in the United States. Most of us either directly interact with Spanish speakers on a regular basis or can expect to. These workshops will provide an opportunity to learn or refresh your Spanish and learn some new terminology.”

Most people in the world today are indeed bilingual or trilingual; it is actually Americans who are subject to only speaking one language because as an American it is assumed that everyone else should assimilate into our cultures and languages.

“Knowing more than one language allows you communicate with more people. It offers new opportunities, insights, and ways of interacting in the world.” Delany-Barmann says as to her reason why she thinks it is important to know more than one language.

Capacity is limited, so if you are interest go to the website at www.wiu.edu/sao/outreach and sign up. There are 25 seats available for participants who sign up before the courses reach maximum capacity. Teachers can also earn PD Credit Hours by attending any or all courses. Spoon River College Outreach Center is located at 2500 East Jackson,

Macomb, IL 61455.