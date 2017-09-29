Western Illinois University Livestock Judging Team wins National Barrow Show





Filed under News

The National Barrow Show named Western Illinois University’s Livestock Judging Team the Champion Senior College Judging Team during its Collegiate Livestock Judging Show.

According to Mark Hoge, associate professor of agriculture and livestock judging coach, the National Barrow Show annually takes place at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin, Minn. and this year was no exception. The National Barrow Show was held on Sept. 9-13.

“It is a major pig show where people from across the country bring their elite swine, boars, gilts and some market hogs to show and compete at the National Barrow Show,” Hoge said.

Hoge said that Western competed against Texas Tech University, Oklahoma State Univesity, Iowa State University and University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign in livestock judging and even compared collegiate livestock judging to collegiate athletics.

“We practice every day. We try to prepare for competition and when we go to competition, they are not broken into divisions, we are a university division as one and so, all of the practice and the preparation come down to game day,” Hoge said. “The only thing that separates collegiate livestock judging in my opinion from collegiate athletics is that we don’t have any cheerleaders or we don’t have a crowd cheering us on.”

Hoge said that in addition to being the high overall team, that Western’s livestock judging team placed first in oral reasonings. Hoge also believed that oral communication through livestock judging would be beneficial for anyone, not just livestock judges.

“When it comes down to critical decisions, critical thinking and then defending verbally, communicating your opinions in a strong, clear fashion to an official, that is a skill that our students learn through livestock judging and will use that for the rest of their lives,” Hoge said. “For me personally, as a faculty member for 13 years, I feel like that verbal communication skills are becoming poor and here, we have a methodology to train students to be incredibly, effective communicators in front of a group of people and that is what we do.”

Cory Webster, an agriculture major, said that even though livestock judging never came naturally to him, he still learned a lot from livestock judging.

“Livestock judging has taught me about communication, being an outgoing person, get out there and get to know others, don’t just stick to your guns, get out there and experience new things, especially with livestock judging,” Webster said.Western’s livestock judging team member also did well individually. For reasons, agriculture major Will Taylor placed first and agriculture major Jared Lamle placed third. Overall, Webster came in fifth and Lamle came in sixth.

“At the National Barrow Show, I was very fortunate to be the fifth highest individual,” Webster said. “It’s really a big milestone for me as a swine kid to where I was in the top 10 the both years I competed at the National Barrow Show, so it was a big milestone for myself to be in the top 10 in the industry that I have so much love and passion for since I come from a very heavily show operation, was raised, basically born into it.”

Webster agreed with Hoge that Western did very well at the National Barrow Show.

“As a team, we did an awesome job,” Webster said. “Being a high overall team, that was our goal, kind of one thing that we put on our shoulder. This spring, we were kind of the underdog and coming into the fall, we kind of took that seriously because we think that we are a nationally competitive team that needs to be in the top five and these major universities needed to take us serious.”