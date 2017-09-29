You are one in 9,441





Filed under News

Western Illinois University’s total student enrollment has declined by 30 percent in the last 10 years. Although the number of students has decreased steadily throughout the years, Ron Williams, Associate Professor of College Student Personnel in the Department of Education Studies, thinks the declination has something to do with the recent state budget impasse.

“We believe that the most significant challenge we have with enrollment was the crisis of confidence with respect to the state appropriated budget that we received very late in the fiscal year,” Williams said. “We think that a lot of students had made their decisions on where they were going to college before the (budget) decision was made. A lot of students and parents do have concerns about the stability of higher education in the state of Illinois.”

A noteworthy number of high school graduates in Illinois are resorting to colleges out of state. Illinois is the second largest exporter of students leaving the state for higher education. The declination of Western’s enrollment could also be due to the decreasing population of Illinois.

“Traditionally, many of our students have been in-state students at Western Illinois University,” Williams said. “That does have an impact on us as the (state) population declines. There are fewer students graduating from high school, there are fewer students that we have to recruit, and so that impacts our enrollment.”

A great percentage of the Illinois population is from the northern region of the state. The rural setting of Macomb may not be appealing to those from a large city like Chicago.

“We are in a rural, west-central Illinois location, but I think we can also use that as a positive,” Williams said, “Many times when we are out recruiting, we talk about the wonderful people who work at Western Illinois University, we talk about this being a great place to go to school and study, and how there are not a lot of distractions.”

The 16-county region consists of the counties surrounding the Macomb and Quad Cities Campuses. The prospective students from those areas are eligible for an application fee waiver.

Recruiting local students, especially Macomb residents, is a tough job for Williams and the admissions team.

“My daughter is a senior here and she went to Macomb high school,” Shinberger said, “I think the students from Macomb high want to leave because they grew up with Western in their backyard. If they do go to another school, a lot of times they find themselves transferring to Western. I think we’ve been doing a really great job at recruiting locally and making those students aware that this is their institution.”

Williams assures prospective students and those interested in Western that they can obtain a high level education and engage in a bevy of extracurricular activities.

“Students can get a quality and well-rounded education here, but they can major in specific places. We have law enforcement, broadcasting, supply chain management, business programs, and the music program,” Williams said. “We are known for those programs. Also, our veterans’ initiatives help us to get students. I think students know that we are a veteran friendly institution and we are a transfer friendly institution, so I think that many of those things help us.”

Despite all the aspects that make Western a great university, the school still struggles with the constant declining the student population. However, the admissions team is taking the necessary measures to welcome in new students.

“We certainly do have some challenges with enrollment, but what I would really like for us as a university community to focus on is all the initiatives that we are doing to move forward” Williams said. “We do have a budget now so there is some planning in place. We are enhancing our admissions area. We have an enrollment management group that meets on a bi-weekly basis to talk about all of the things that we might be able to do to enhance our enrollment.”

The First Year Experience program, the Living-Learning Communities, and the Building Connections program are all a part of the plan to restore Western’s enrollment. They all focus on helping new students transition from their normal routine to college life.

“We are here to serve the region, we are here to serve the state, and we want people to know that Western Illinois University is here to serve them,” Williams said.