Nielson and Fisher prepare for Homecoming

Coaches Bob Nielson (left) and Charlie Fisher (right) look on from opposite sides of the field in their first meeting between the Leathernecks and the Coyotes last season.





The Western Illinois University football team has plenty on the line in their first top 25 matchup of the season. The 16th ranked Leathernecks take their home field for the first time this season against 10th ranked University of South Dakota Coyotes.

A top 25 matchup is not the only thing on the line for these teams, this will be the first time former Leatherneck head coach Bob Nielson travels back to Macomb. This time, he is not in purple and gold, he is the head coach of of the Coyotes, and on top of all this rekindled rivalry will be played on homecoming day at Hanson Field.

“It’s going to be a heck of a game. Western is playing well and they are an experienced team,” said Nielson. “(South Dakota) has to play well if we want a win.”

Last year these two teams fought until the finish. Former Western wide receiver Joey Borsellino had a game winning two-yard touchdown reception and the Coyotes missed a 54-yard field goal attempt as time expired. However, the Leathernecks come into the game without two of their top players from this game, Borsellino and, now Dallas Cowboy, Lance Lenoir. The Coyotes do not have this problem as they return their senior dual threat quarterback Chris Streveler.

In 2016, Streveler lead South Dakota in rushing with 102 yards on 21 carries and he went 28 of 39 in the air and threw for 378 yards and three total touchdowns. He will be the focus on the Leatherneck defense going into tomorrows matchup.

“There is a lot on the line here, you got two undefeated teams and two ranked teams, every game gets bigger, we have to concentrate on us,” said Western’s head coach Charlie Fisher. “However, we have to contain (Streveler). He is a heck of a player and he gave us fits last year and nobody has really contained him yet.”

However, nobody has contained the lethal Leatherneck offense yet. Western has scored over 35 points in every game this season. Sophomore running back Max Norris is averaging over 105 yards per game this season and senior wide receiver Jaelon Acklin is averaging 80 receiving yards per game. The duo has not seen a defense that can shut them both down yet and they are determined to remain a step ahead of the Coyotes tomorrow.

All-American senior linebacker Brett Taylor is putting together a dominant senior campaign as well. Taylor already has 30 tackles this season, and last time he played his former coach, Taylor recorded a team high 15 tackles to lead the Leathernecks to a victory.

Coach Nielson and Streveler are going to have to find a way to stay away from Taylor if they plan on winning tomorrow afternoon.

“There isn’t any extra motivation they’re the Coyotes, we’re the Leathernecks. Last year there was probably a little extra motivation” Taylor said. “It’s us against them right now, and the better team is going to win.”

Since Nielson left, Western has been the better team. Other than Western’s win over South Dakota, the Leathernecks finished their season at 6-5, while the Coyotes fell short going 4-7. However, Coach Fisher does not find any extra motivation while preparing for the Leathernecks’ former coach, either.

“Me and Coach Nielson aren’t playing in the game, we’re coaching it, but at the end of the day the players are going to decide this one on the field,” Fisher said. “Our motivation is us and what we have on the line and what we ultimately have the chance to accomplish as a football team.”

Fisher and Nielson will not be playing in the game, but their teams are highly ranked, which will lead to an intense game. Both teams have had overpowering wins in their first three games, but each team is facing their first test of the year. Each team has beaten their respective opponents by nearly a 30-point average.

However, neither team should expect domination in this matchup. This will be the conference opener for both teams and the Missouri Valley Football Conference is one of the most dominant in the NCAA. The MVFC has seven teams ranked in the top-20 and and five ranked in the top ten.

“Every game in the (MVFC) is big, it is good from top to bottom and you have to play well on the road to make it to the post season,” Nielson said.

The top-25 matchup may not even be the headline of the weekend. Nielson makes his anticipated return to Macomb and he understands that this is not just another game.

“It is obviously a different experience, I have relationships with many of those players and people in that community,” Nielson said. “This game isn’t about me, it’s about the men that are working hard on the field.”