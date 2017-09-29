Men’s soccer looks to continue winning streak

Filed under Sports

The Western Illinois University men’s soccer team will take on the Eastern Illinois University Panthers at home this Saturday. The game is set for 1 p.m. on John Mackenzie Alumni Field. This is the Leathernecks second Summit League game of the season.

With a current record of 3-5-0, the Purple and Gold will have some momentum coming off of a conference win. Last weekend, Western defeated Indiana University Purdue University-Fort Wayne by a score of 3-1. On the road, the Leathernecks dominated the Mastodons for a good start to Summit League play.

Currently ranked number one in the conference, the Leathernecks look to keep up their winning streak. The Panthers are ranked third after a tie against the University of Nebraska-Omaha for their first game of conference play.

Eastern sits at 2-3-5 on the season. In their most recent match, the Panthers took on the ranked Mavericks, where the game ended with a score of 0-0 after going into double overtime.

Similar to the soccer program here at Western, Eastern has a director of soccer in Kiki Lara. Like Eric Johnson, Lara oversees both the men and women’s soccer programs.

In the 2016 season, the Leathernecks lost to the Panthers 2-0. In that game, we saw a goal from sophomore forward Alex Castaneda and sophomore defender Marcus Menniti. These two players will return again this season. Both teams ended up going 2-3-0 in the conference last season, so it looks like this weekend’s game will be another close one.

Senior forward Drew Whalen was named Offensive Player of the Week for the first time this season and the third time in his career. He has scored a goal in the last three matches and is tied for third in the league with five goals so far.

Senior Panther goalkeeper Mike Novotny earned his sixth career Defensive Player of the Week, which was also his second of the season. He made seven saves, five of which were made in double overtime against 13th in the league Omaha. Novotny has a total of 61 saves this season, which is the highest amount in the league.

With the head-to-head matchup between Whalen and Novotny, this will be an exciting game to go out and watch. The all-time record between the two teams has Eastern with the advantage of 17-31-5.

Eastern has seen two of the same opponents that Western has seen: the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Eastern tied both Green Bay and Milwaukee, while the Leathernecks lost both games.

The Purple and Gold rank second amongst the league as far as goals scored. Sitting at 13 goals on the season, compared to Eastern’s four goals.

After the Leathernecks take on the Panthers, it will be almost a month until they will return to Summit League play. This is an opportunity for the team to collect a win and put themselves in a good position for conference play.

Twitter: @hayfourrr