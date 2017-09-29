Don’t force people to give up their culture





Filed under Opinions

With all the recent talk about the Deffered Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) repeal, the topic of immigration has been on my mind quite a bit. While this is obviously a large and rather complex topic, there is a specific aspect I would like to comment on today. Many people on both sides of the aisle take the stance that immigrants should assimilate into the country. While this may at first sound like quite a reasonable position, there are some nuances and implications that I would like to point out.

Before I can discuss that further, I should offer a definition to clarify what the word “assimilation” means. Those who assimilate are expected to adapt to a culture, accepting its norms and mores. I think this an acceptable definition, but I often find that people who advocate for assimilation of immigrants often take it a step further. They expect immigrants to completely abandon their culture, a demand I find contemptible.

Was this asked of the Irish immigrants who arrived in America over one hundred years ago? Did people demand that Italian or German immigrants leave their heritage behind? Were Asian immigrants on the west coast told to forget all thoughts of home? The answer is yes, they were told to do these things. From its foundation, America has been hostile toward newcomers. But those people refused to forget their heritage, and rightly so. That is why today in America we have so many Catholic churches, and celebrate St. Patrick’s day and enjoy Italian cuisine. Not a single group of immigrants have opted to completely assimilate, and today we reap the benefits and consider their cultural heritage as American as anything else.

But assimilation is about more than just culture. Many advocates ask that immigrants all learn and only speak English. While it is important for immigrants to be able to communicate with other citizens, there is no reason why they should be asked to abandon their first language. English is not by any means the only language spoken in the country. Everyone knows about the vast number of Spanish speakers who recently arrived in the states, but there are also a great deal of non-English speaking communities who have been here for generations. For example, there are many rural towns who speak their own dialects of German. San Francisco’s Chinatown is over one hundred and fifty years old. They haven’t given up their language, why should anyone else?

Obviously, there are some concessions to be made. People who come to America don’t have to give up their religion, their culture or their language. But there are some core American ideals that they should accept. But these ideals are not any particular religious beliefs or cultural practices. These ideals are the values of freedom of speech and expression, the belief that everyone should be allowed to live their life in whatever way they please, with the condition that they allow other Americans that same courtesy. American values do not call anyone to practice any particular religion, but rather calls for tolerance of all faiths. If you feel that you can demand other people give up their faith and culture on the basis of American ideals, then you have a complete misunderstanding on what it means to be an American.