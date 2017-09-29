Don’t let sports seperate us too





Filed under Opinions

On Sunday, a few strange things happened at the Chicago Bears and Pittsburg Steelers game at Soldiers Field in Chicago that received attention across the country. First off, the Bears managed to beat a team with a winning record, but I’ll leave that for the sports section. The other major occurrence was of a Steelers’ player standing in the tunnel alone during the national anthem. This has drawn a lot of media attention and uproar, including some bashing of the Steelers organization and its players. Protests of and during the national anthem have become a lot more common since Colin Kaepernick started the practice last year while playing for the San Fransisco 49ers. Although nothing previously has compared to the protests, this past weekend Commander in Tweet President Donald Trump openly blasted the NFL and owners for allowing such disrespect to the flag and tried to start an NFL boycott.

Owners and coaches have joined with players in kneeling as a sign of unity against President Trump and people who accused the NFL of not being patriotic enough. So the people who play and make America’s game possible are not patriotic enough. That would be like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau trying to start a hockey boycott in Canada, it’s not going to happen ,eh, but back to the Bears and Steelers.

The Steelers player who was in the tunnel was Alejandro Villanueva, a former Army Ranger, who played for the Army Black Knights football in college and has been enlisted since 2010. After a couple attempts to enter the NFL, he finally got his big break with the Steelers between the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He is currently a starting offensive lineman for the Steelers and has led a pretty quiet life out of the spotlight for an NFL player that is until last Sunday.

Everyone wanted to know more about who the lone Steeler was in the tunnel and he became a celebrity across the country. His jersey sales have skyrocketed and according to ABC News, Villanueva will be donating all of his jersey proceeds to military non-profit organizations. According to him though, he was not supposed to be alone. In a press conference, Villanueva stated that the Steelers decided to just stay in the locker room for the National Anthem to avoid the whole controversy, which was a decision reached after hours of debate.

Villanueva being a veteran at Soldiers Field didn’t feel comfortable with that and asked team leadership if it would be okay for him to go far enough out of the tunnel for a vantage point of the flag but not far enough to be seen. The Steelers leadership said yes and a couple players were supposed to walk out with him but got separated before the anthem started. Villanueva expressed his belief that players and citizens have the right to do what they believe during the national anthem and players like Kaepernick and his supporters are expressing frustration about a social issue, not disrespect towards the flag. In fact he named a few players and administrators across the league that have thanked him for his service.

There is a lot of confusion about what these protests are about. No player who has done this protest has voiced a grudge against veterans or members of the armed forces. Most of the ones last Sunday were voicing anger at Trump and his administration. Kaepernick was voicing frustration at the system that has divided and strained the country, which led to Trump becoming the president in the first place. The last couple years in the news, all you saw were riots and protests and violence and this race versus that race. That’s what the knee was all about.

Sadly, the most unified we’ve been as a country this year was helping survivors of Hurricane Harvey, when everyone put their beliefs aside and just helped people because it was the right thing to do. The reason everyone loves football and why it’s called America’s game is because it brings us together as a country.