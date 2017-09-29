Silence your phone





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

From 11:57 p.m. to 7 a.m. I am separated from the outside world, just enough to find inner peace and to stop being haunted by that annoying ding my iPhone makes whenever someone messages me or if the many group chats I’m in start blowing up with chatter, GIFs and memes.

Ever since I started allowing my phone to go on silent every night, I’ve noticed that I’m less irritable and I’m more relaxed instead of constantly being on edge from hearing that dreaded ding about one, maybe eight times in an hour. Having the ability to go silent, not just vibrate or turn my phone completely off is the best feature I’ve found on any device and I think more people should be turning their phone on silent in order to find some peace of mind.

I know what you’re thinking: “Shannon just turn off your phone, it’s that simple”. I will not, and I don’t know for non-iPhone users, or peasants as they’re known, but Apple has this neat feature were you can select your favorites and anyone in your favorites can get in touch with you if they ring your phone, or If someone calls you twice back to back within three minutes the second call will not be silence.

That means that friend who desperately needs a ride from the Ritz after having too much fun at dollar bottles can reach you and avoid potential accidents that may arise throughout the night. That also means you don’t have to go through the long process of turning your phone back on, reconnecting to the terrible Wi-Fi on campus and then waiting for every single notification you missed to pop onto your screen.

Let’s back up for a moment. Before I mentioned I had begun to feel less stress from hearing my phone ringing and buzzing. Those were just positive side effects I became aware of. I had no idea there are actually studies that show the benefits of turning your phone to silent.

From what I found on Huffington Post, reducing the noise in this very loud world we live in has tremendous benefits such as relieving stress and tension, as I mentioned before first-hand experiencing, replenishes one’s mental resources, which allows for us to stop receiving so much sensory input and allows for that part of our brain to restore itself properly. Taking the sound out of the safety-blanket that is our phones allows us to empathize with others better. We can dive deeper into our memories, ideas and emotions and relate those experiences better internally and expand on them much farther all by exposing ourselves a little more to a quite environment.

Going silent for a few days helps us with learning, and as a 2013 study on rats — from the journal ‘Brain, Structure, and Fuction’ — suggests that it helps grow the brain. Scientists involved with the study found that new cells were able to grow in the hippocampus and for those that suffer from Alzheimer’s and depression find silence therapeutic for them.

My suggestion for anyone looking to take a break from society is to not temporary disable your social media accounts, but to simply allocate a few hours out of the day and well into the night to be in total silence.