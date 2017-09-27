Council discusses Administrative Services Agreement

Close Mayor Mike Inman and Fifth Ward Alderman Gayle Carper discuss a proposed agreement with Lifeguard Ambulance Service at Monday night's Commitee of the Whole meeting Jasmyne Taylor/ Courier Staff Jasmyne Taylor/ Courier Staff Mayor Mike Inman and Fifth Ward Alderman Gayle Carper discuss a proposed agreement with Lifeguard Ambulance Service at Monday night's Commitee of the Whole meeting





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Kickstarting the Macomb City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting Monday evening were discussions on the proposed Medical Transportation Employee Leasing and Administrative Services Agreement with Lifeguard Ambulance Service, LLC.

According to Mayor Mike Inman, the initial discussion pertained to the City Council’s proposed agreement between the Lifeguard Ambulance Service to replace the hospital based ambulance service currently

in place.

“Our agreeing to lease them both building space within fire station one and fire station two and for us to also lease them personnel staff one of their ambulances on routine basis,” Inman said. “It sets forth the parameters on which we’re going to get rent from them and how much they’ll reimburse us for the use of our people.”

Inman added that Macomb has implemented a dual response system for the Lifeguard Ambulance Service up until Monday.

“Someone calling for an MS 911 event inside the city of Macomb would’ve got an ambulance from McDonough District Hospital along with support from the fire staff,” Inman said. “The fire staff support consists of at least two people if not closer to three people at any given call. This will set the arrangement up where we will actually be riding with the ambulance when it goes on a call, it will be one of our people in there.”

The policy changes and actual logistics warrant further discussion with city staff and lifeguard staff once they meet, but the foundation and groundwork for EMS compensation and work duty is finally implemented after fifteen years.

In the midst of discussing the Administrative Services Agreement, Fifth Ward Alderman Gayle Carper raised concerns about the implementation of the agreement and it will prove beneficial to the Macomb community.

“I’m a lawyer so I always am a little pickier with contracts,” Carper said. “It wasn’t clear to me in the contract whether we would have to leave the firefighter at the station all the time and it seems that we have to have one available. Better to ask about the issue now when it occurs to me because maybe there won’t be enough firefighters to fight fires if we have to.”

The City Council continued their brief meeting with discussions on purchasing a rotary lobe sludge pump for the Waste Water Treatment Plant from Zimmer & Francescon in the amount of $10,254.00

According to Inman, the Waste Water Treatment Plant needs a new rotary lobe sludge pump to move waste into the dumping process and uphold the standards of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“The only pump they have is being utilized so in order to maintain Environmental Protection Agency standards we want another pump ready to go in the event that the primary one fails,” Inman said. “We don’t want anything discharging in our outflow, that would be a violation of EPA standards. The current pump is ok, but we need to have a redundant pump ready to go and that’s what we’re asking the Council to purchase.”

The next City Council meeting will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. in City Hall.