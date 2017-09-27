Mediator called for help: Western and UPI still in negotiations





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

For almost a year, the Western Illinois University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (UPI) have been unsuccessful in settling a contract, and now a federal mediator has been called in to assist in negotiations that have been ongoing since Oct. 5, 2016.

Western announced that it would be requesting a mediator to increase productivity on Sept. 19 in a statement from University Contract Administrator Russ Morgan.

“Unfortunately, we have yet to reach a consensus for a new agreement,” Morgan said. “The initial proposals from both parties were typical of the negotiations process and our hope was that both parties would move toward a compromise. After 10 months of discussion and agreement on certain non-economic issues, unfortunately, we have not made satisfactory progress or an agreement on substantive provisions.”

UPI declined to jointly request mediation with Western. As of Sept. 18, UPI and Western still contradicted. UPI’s proposal includes reduce Academic Credit Equivalents (ACEs) workloads while raising payment for ACE workload overload, instating an annual salary increase in the final three years of the contract that correlates to the Consumer Price Index and establishing a travel fund of $250,000 a year, or a fund equal to the travel fund used for administrators.

In contrast, Western’s proposal includes a three percent salary reduction for the duration of the contract, the elimination of compensation for travel for distance delivered courses in FY 19 and the elimination of the automatic minima bumps/lanes, which serve to ensure faculty do not fall behind in wages, and replace it with an increase in bonus amounts that are given with promotions.

The mediator joined both parties Thursday with the goal of coming together on an agreement. In a statement from UPI, those negotiations continued to be unsuccessful.

“The administration’s proposal permanently cuts salaries, adds furlough days, eliminates salary cost of living adjustments, reduces pay for summer employment, increases the number of courses faculty must teach, reduces notice for future layoffs, and nearly eliminates merit-based salary increases for professional achievement,” reads the press release.

The statement continues that UPI will make sacrifices so long as proposed workloads are in-line with other universities and that Western supports travel for its members at the same rate as it does for administrators.

“UPI’s proposal reflects an understanding that the university needs some time to reset and also presents a hopeful future for Western,” said UPI Chapter President Bill Thompson.

Morgan responded to UPI’s release on Friday, stating that even with the cuts that are being proposed by the university Western remains a competitive institution of higher education.

“Professors and associate professors at WIU are currently 101-102% of the national average in terms of salaries, as well as in the state (minus the University of Illinois system),” Morgan said. Even if a three percent salary reduction would be factored in, professors and associate professors at WIU will be within 99-100% of the national and state average, and WIU’s wages would remain quite competitive. The fact that Western is close to or above the national average is actually rather phenomenal given the recent fiscal crisis facing public higher education.”

Morgan also states that the university is proposing to keep the status quo in regards to ACE workload to ensure students will continue to receive the services they need, stating that UPI’s proposal would force the university to hire an additional 50 faculty members at a cost “of at least $3 million.”

In contrast, UPI argues that Western’s proposal does not compensate faculty sufficiently for their work, and would cause additional problems in the coming years.

“UPI believes in a sustainable future for our students, university, and communities. WIU administration’s latest proposal would result in significantly less pay for more work and would negatively impact the student experience, cause further challenges in employee and student retention and recruitment, and result in a loss of over a half million dollars in sales tax revenue and 20 million dollars in consumer spending for the Macomb community over the next five years.”

Even with appropriated funding for FY 18, higher education across Illinois is receiving a ten percent decrease in funding. Additionally, enrollment has continued to decline steadily at Western, as the latest enrollment statistics reveal a 9 percent decrease since last year as total enrollment dips under 10,000.

While Western still looks to maintain fiscally conservative practices, UPI continues to seek potential benefits for its members following the end of the Illinois state budget impasse. Further information about progress towards a new contract between the two entities is expected at Friday morning’s Board of Trustee’s meeting.