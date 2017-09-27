Not all families watch football





Although, it seems many of my classmates couldn’t be happier to be away from home, I will say I have a contrary opinion. Don’t get me wrong; I love it here at Western Illinois University, but I also really do miss my home and my family.

So naturally, I was excited for Family Day so that my parents can come visit Western and see how I am doing here. However, I was disappointed to learn that the only event that seems to be going on is the football game and a 5K. Other than that, the agenda on the website had suggestions, like going to the golf course, family fun park, and the Donald S. Student Recreation Center, but these suggestions are to be paid on your own dime and don’t seem to be big events.

I was saddened when I asked my roommate if her parents were coming to visit for the day and she replied, “No, they aren’t really into football.” Although my family enjoys watching and following sports, many families do not. It didn’t seem reasonable that there were not events to appeal to those who don’t tend to enjoy athletics.

I did some research on some other colleges around us like Illinois State University, Northern Illinois Uuniveristy and Univeristy of Illinois and found that many of the other schools do have many large-scale events going on, both athletic and not. Some of the events included interactive family game shows, art gallery tours, “Minute to Win It” challenges, bean-bag and disc-golf tournaments, concerts, family brunches and many more options, almost all of which were free. I read through numerous pages of agendas — full of athletic and non-athletic activities — that lasted the entire weekend, not just Saturday as ours is here. Many of the events also took place more than once, so that way parents who may not be able to make Saturday or simply don’t want to stay an entire weekend could still get the complete experience.

Western is a place I am proud to say I go to school, and I want to reflect that to my parents. When I was looking through all the events other schools had lined up for Family Weekend, I will be honest in saying I was disappointed on how small-scaled our Family Day really seemed to be.

I understand we are a smaller school than the others I listed above and therefore have less resources, but I think it is important that the parents of the students — many of whom are helping pay the tuition and fees that help keep Western running — are as proud to have children here as the children are to be here. Just as students come with an enormous variety of interests, their parents do, too.

In order to have a successful Family Day, there needs to be events to fit the interests of many types of families. For those who do not enjoy athletics, a football game, golf course, 5K, and the recreation center probably won’t peak their interest and neither will having to pay for all those events (excluding the football game) on top of the inflated hotel costs for those who choose to stay.

All in all, it is clear to me that to keep parents and students happy, Western is going to have to step-up its game. Keeping the students’ parents happy is important, as well as it could bring more students in the future with younger siblings. As previously stated, I have pride in my school, and I want my parents to feel the same. I would guess that many students can relate to that. Although it is surely too late for this year, I hope that fall of 2018 brings a fuller and more well-rounded agenda.