There’s more to patriotism than standing

Filed under Opinions

Anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock for the past week would know that there has been a bit of a controversy involving kneeling football players, the national anthem and President Donald Trump.

For those of us who have been out of the loop, what happened was that some football players last week knelt during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustices in the U.S., and Trump tweeted out condemning them for being unpatriotic, among other things.

Many people have come out joining the president in his condemnations, and many more have joined in support of the players. Frankly, this whole situation is rather absurd. Patriotism and respecting the flag has absolutely nothing to do with kneeling or standing during the national anthem. Trying to turn the discussion into a conversation about patriotism is detracting from the real world issues that these players have been protesting. It’s a tactic Trump and other right-wing activists are using in order to avoid talking about the state of race relations in this country.

If you find yourself upset with these players for not standing during the pledge, whether because you believe it to be unpatriotic or disrespectful to the flag, I think you ought to take a moment to reconsider your values.

What does patriotism really mean to you? America is (or at the very least should be) about freedom: freedom of expression, of speech and of protest are all important tenets enshrined in our constitution, identity and our flag. Our status as citizens comes with certain obligations and civic duties. For some, these civic duties end at voting and community engagement. But I believe that there are times when our civic duty calls upon us to protest injustices in our nation. During the 1800s, true dedication to the flag and the ideals of America called upon U.S. citizens to protest the institution of slavery later on it was women’s suffrage, and nowadays our civic duty call upon all of us to protest the massive amounts of racial injustices.

What our civic duty does not call us to do is condemn people for fighting for justice. What our civic duty does not call upon us to do is hold arbitrary ideas of patriotism or respect above the ideals upon which our nation is founded: the ideals of equality, freedom of expression and the right to criticize one’s government. A blind expectation of patriotism that stifles peaceful protests is the antithesis of American ideals. Patriotism is not about demanding people stand for the pledge of allegiance, it’s about working hard to make your country a country where people want to stand for the pledge.

The players who took a knee in order to call attention to racial and social injustices going on underneath our noses are far more patriotic than those people feel that pledging allegiance is an obligation, rather than a choice.

If you are really that offended by people criticizing real issues in America, than perhaps you should focus your efforts on creating a country where criticism is not warranted, instead of trying so hard to stifle it.