Stop over scheduling the semester





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It’s Wednesday and I’m already burnt out on Homecoming Week, and I know that I share this sentiment with many of my fellow Greek community members.

But the reason why I’m already begging for this week to end isn’t because I don’t want to participate, nor is it because I don’t like homecoming, because I do. Celebrating the traditions and activities of my college is something that I strive to do.

But Western Illinois University’s Greek community is suffocating itself with overinvolvement.

Once Homecoming Week is over, there won’t be a single day-off in October for the Greek community. Immediately after Homecoming are a slew of philanthropy weeks, including Phi Sigma Sigma’s philanthropy week, followed by Delta Zeta’s Fall Fest, Chi Omega’s Wish Week, Alpha Sigma Tau’s Tau Challenge and Pi Kappa Phi’s War of the Roses.

This also doesn’t include other Greek organization’s standalone events such as Alpha Gamma Rho’s Smoking Hog and Alpha Sigma Alpha’s Alpha Sync Battle, nor does it include university events such as Big Pink Volleyball, family day and dad’s weekend. This also doesn’t include events such as socials or fall parties, intramural games and community service events and then you also have Dance Marathon and the increasingly voracious attempt to raise money through the entire year.

It’s too much, and the Greek community needs to realize that they are putting too much pressure on other organizations to participate in their philanthropy events right now with the obsession over philanthropy weeks.

From what I have noticed as both a participant and an administrator for a week long event, they are contributing to a widespread burnout toward event participation. When every event gets unnecessarily dragged out into a week-long ordeal, it devalues the two-staple week long events, Homecoming and Greek Week.

Last semester I served as the community service and philanthropy chair for Greek Week 2017, and the main issue that that I heard from the Greek community was that people didn’t like feeling as though they had to participate in long events because it took them away from doing things that they wanted to do. Eventually, discussion on this feedback began to shift towards whether or not it would be better to do a Greek weekend rather than an entire week of events.

Nobody wants to feel obligated to participate in an event, but many Greek organizations on campus understand that it would be wrong to not participate in one organization’s philanthropy if they participated in yours. And that’s not a bad thing at all, so long as the money is being donated to reputable and compassionate organizations there is nothing wrong with philanthropy events.

There also isn’t anything wrong with expecting organizations to participate if you participated in theirs because that’s just common courtesy. But the trend of philanthropy weeks needs to stop. Philanthropy weeks are long, stressful, and in most instances, unnecessary.

I am asking for either the community or the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life to place a moratorium on Greek organizations hosting events longer than 3 days to combat burnout and allow for all Greek organizations to participate in each group’s philanthropy events without unnecessary overscheduling them.

As much as I think that every organization’s philanthropy is worth a week’s worth of attention and a week’s worth of opportunity to receive donations, philanthropy weeks are an unnecessary fixture in the Greek community’s schedule. If all 11 fraternities and six sororities hosted a philanthropy week there would be no time for anything other than these events, and some organizations are already guilty of hosting more than one philanthropy week each year.

It may be too late to change events for this semester, but for the sake of sanity, say no to philanthropy weeks in 2018.