"The Good Doctor" tackles autism spectrum disorder





Filed under The Edge

Television’s newest medical drama is getting a lot of attention, all without a single episode on the air. “The Good Doctor,” which premieres tonight at 9 G.M. central, is unique in the fact that the main character, Dr. Shaun Murphy, has autism and savant syndrome.

According to an interview with TV Line, the shows creators specifically hope that Dr. Shaun Murphy “will speak to everyone with differences…he’s not solely defined by his autism.”

The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a well-known but often misunderstood condition and hopefully this show can bring awareness to it. Autism is a spectrum disorder because the condition covers a wide range of symptoms, most of which appear between the ages of 2 and 3. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that there are as many as 1 in 68 children on the autism spectrum in the U.S. alone.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), savant syndrome is associated with the Autism Spectrum Disorder, as well as other mental handicaps, in which patients “have some ‘island of genius’.” Also according to the NCBI, “as many as one in ten” people on the autism spectrum also have savant syndrome.

“The Good Doctor” was created by the same creators as the show “House” and, based on a Korean drama. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is a pediatric surgeon trying to make his way in a prestigious hospital. He faces criticism from many of the other physicians, including the hospital board, who doubt his abilities as a surgeon because of his autism and his lack of ability to communicate with others.

The show is receiving a lot of positivity now but only time will tell if the show will hold up. With all the medical dramas on the air and top shows on ABC, “The Good Doctor” will really have to impress its audiences. Tune in to ABC tonight to find out if you think the show will be a hit.