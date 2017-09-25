Emmy diversity praised yet lacking Latino presence





Filed under The Edge

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The 69th Emmy Awards aired Sept 17 and brought with them a refreshing wave of diversity not often seen in awards shows, with many firsts during this show for people of color.

Lena Waithe was one such notable winner. She, along with Aziz Ansari, won the award for Best Writing for a comedy series. Waithe is the first African–American woman to ever receive this award and is only the second to have ever even been nominated for one. Riz Ahmed is the first male actor of middle-eastern descent to win a best actor award. And Reed Morano won an Emmy for Best Directing for a Drama Series and is only the second woman to ever win in this category and the last female winner occurred over 20 years ago.

Other notable winners included Donald Glover, the fourth African–American director to win an Emmy, but the first to win one for directing a comedy. Sterling K. Brown similarly is the fourth African–American to win an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The award has not been held by an African–American since 1998.

While this year awards ceremony has been praised for its diversity, many have acknowledged the fact that there was still a lack-ing Latino presence, which unfortunately is not a new problem.

According to Vogue, in the history of the Emmy Awards, the only Latino female to win an award was over 10 years ago and the last time a male won was in 1990. Hopefully things will turn around for this large minority community, as it has for others.

In other Emmy news, “The Haindmaids Tale” picked up 6 awards, including Best Drama Series. “Veep” received the award for Best Comedy Series and “Big Little Lies” won five awards in all. “Saturday Night Live” had an impressive 22 nominations yet did not take home a single award.

Despite lacking Latino representation, the Emmy Awards did featured a surprising diversity, not common in awards ceremonies today. Hopefully the diversity trend continues to expand and include Latino actors, actresses, directors and writers in future awards ceremonies, Emmy’s or otherwise.