Newest "Chucky" film holds its own in well established franchise





Filed under The Edge

As September comes to a close, fall and horror season begins. The movie “It” has been dominating theaters these days. In fact, it is the highest grossing horror film in the American Box Office to date. Although its box office earnings are projected to do so,it still has a long climb to top other scary classics like 1973’s “The Exorcist” and 1999’s “The Sixth Sense” at the international box office. And with all the publicity surrounding it, some other notable horror films get lost in the background.

Among the horror films coming to Netflix this October will be the seventh film in the “Chucky” series, “Cult of Chucky.” The movie premiered at FrightFest in London this past August and fans have taken to this latest rendition. “Cult of Chucky” already has a score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.1 out of 10 on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

In this film, Chucky, voiced by Brad Dourif, is back and ready to frighten those in and out of the film. The cast includes all members from the previous films including Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and Summer H. Howell.

Fans and critics on IMDb have noted that the film is not another washed up sequel, but rather another great addition to the franchise. Many have also stated that this film maintains features of the original “Chucky” while still taking a fresh look at the adventures and torment of the crazed doll.

Those looking forward to the newest “Chucky” don’t have long to wait. “Cult of Chucky” comes to Netflix Oct. 24, but can also be purchased on Amazon. In the mean time, horror fans can check out a number of new spooky additions to Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video starting Oct. 1.