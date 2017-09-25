The smack-talking among leaders





Last week, the reality TV show that is world politics had a new surprising twist. In a speech to the U.N. President Donald Trump made comments about Kim Jong-Un and the North Korean regime. According to CNN, these comments ranged from calling the North Korean leader “Rocket Man” to threatening to “totally destroy North Korea” if the country makes moves against the U.S. or one of it’s allies. First off, how dare you smear Elton John’s good name by giving Kim Jong-Un his nickname. Elton John is a world treasure and has probably done more for world peace than Donald has done. Secondly, why are we instigating North Korea any more than we have to? Why are we poking the sleeping bear? We’re not really worried about what North Korea is capable of but we don’t need to give them motivation to work harder. Trump is the first world leader at the U.N. to call for the destruction of an entire country, that’s just not something you do.

Of course not to be outdone, North Korea retaliated. Kim Jong-Un made an unprecedented televised statement warning Trump that his comments would be met with an equal level of retaliation and “what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue.” Kim Jung-Un also called Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.” How bad do you have to be where Kim Jong-Un can call you mentally deranged and he’s not exactly wrong? This is the first and hopefully last time I’m sitting here thinking, “He’s got a point,” in reference to something Kim Jong-Un said. He also said he would tame the President but the White House staff just chuckled at that remark and said good luck. If he could actually tame the President, Melania Trump would hire him on to be the senior advisor to the first lady in a matter of seconds.

Following his remarks, North Korea released a plan to test a nuclear weapon over the Pacific in response to Trump’s comments, only escalating the tension. The North Korean prime minister stated that the test would be with a hydrogen bomb, a weapon that the U.N. does not believe North Korea has. The foreign minister also stated in front of the U.N. that North Korea’s goal is to have a “balance of power with the U.S.” which has probably been their goal since the U.S.S.R. stopped supporting them, but looking at Trump can only help motivate them even more.

Not to be outdone, Trump had U.S. bombers and fighter jets fly over the North Korean coast over the weekend as a show of force, showing North Korea what military options Trump has when he finally snaps. The flight was the farthest north of the demilitarized zone that any U.S. aircraft has ever been in the past decades. Most likely because flying over North Korea is similar to being a clay pigeon at a gun range. The pilots were told to fall out if anyone heard “PULL!” over any radio frequencies. Now we just wait to see North Korea’s retaliation.