Your bacon is overrated





Filed under Opinions

While heading back to Macomb for the week, a few buddies and I stopped at Casey’s to a grab a quick bite. While I rummaged through a few of the food items spinning behind a heated glass container I saw my options for breakfast: either have a toasty egg and sausage biscuit sandwich or enjoy an egg, bacon and biscuit sandwich, both of which would surely have satisfied my hunger.

Now, I know what you’re thinking here. I should go for the bacon of course; it is my American obligation to consume as much bacon in my lifetime , or at least as much as five pigs can produce. That right there, however, is my trigger of the week: bacon.

Bacon, the greasiest, saltiest, blood-pressure-raising food made for gods that any man could dream of consuming is completely overrated. I’m sure I just lost a few friends on some of my social media feeds, but they can be replaced easily.

Let’s start with what we know about bacon. Bacon Today traces bacon as far back as 1500 B.C., sometime during the Shang dynasty in China. During that time, people were curing pork bellies with salt, creating the first versions of bacon. When the Romans and Greeks came into the Middle East they started developing what was referred to as “petaso”, a shoulder of a pig boiled with dried figs.

Honestly, that right there sounds phenomenal right now, but I must resist my American calling for bacon. There’s no health benefit and it doesn’t cure any illness. It satisfies hunger, but the entire process to create bacon is completely unnecessary.

While it is apparent my cooking should be outlawed as showcased repeatedly in my Snapchat story, who can actually cook the perfect bacon? There’s no way to always get the perfect ratio of crispy to chewy on either side and don’t get me started on the amount of salt and oil that gets dumped into an overhyped side dish. I can’t even call it a breakfast side because of the many forms I found in my routine Google search. There’s everything from bacon wrapped steak to bacon rocky road ice cream. If those don’t make think that bacon is hyped-up, there’s also bacon pie, just the sheer image of what that looks like makes me actually gag. You can have chocolate cover bacon to go with your bacon martini and when you’re done with that, you can wash your mouth with bacon toothpaste.

I can’t make this up, in fact it’s actually kind of sad that I could go on and on about the ridiculous culture that surrounds bacon. It’s processed meat, the smell lingers and yes I did just burn 30 second ready-to-eat bacon in my microwave this morning so I’m a little upset that I can’t enjoy my dosage of bacon today, okay?