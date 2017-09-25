U.S. needs to catch up with Europe





European politics are an often overlooked aspect of the culture of European nations. Many of those countries have parliamentary systems with proportional representation. That is, rather than having only one representative per district that is selected based on who wins a plurality of the vote, like we do in the U.S., many European nations appoint multiple seats in their districts based on total percentage of vote. This means that there are significantly more successful third parties in European politics. The success, or lack thereof, of these parties is often directly tied to shifting popular opinion; even if they are unable to secure a majority of seats in their respective parliaments, the fact that they gained seats at all can be very encouraging for those of us in the U.S. who may not be able to gain such traction in a similar fashion.

With this in mind, some of the results coming out of German exit polling today were extremely positive for those of us who hold a measure of hesitance when it comes to unrestricted access for immigrants. The understanding that many of those immigrants are originating from countries that many countries in the West happen to be bombing only perpetuates this hesitance. When the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AFD) is projected to win 13 percent of the vote and 87 seats of the German parliament, it is quite encouraging for immigration skeptics.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats are projected to maintain their hold as the largest party — projected to take about 35 percent of the vote — but they may be forced to amend their stance on immigration to coalition with AFD after the Social Democrats, who were “pounded,” according to exit polling, declared that they will not form a coalition with Merkel’s party. Pair this with Merkel’s statements earlier this year on immigration, expressing discontent and regret about her decision to essentially let in any refugee that wanted entrance into Germany as found on the Guardian, and perhaps the nation is back on track to reclaiming its national security and identity. After more than a million refugees were allowed into the German state in 2015, Merkel admitted in an interview that, “her government made mistakes in its refugee policy over the past 18 months.” Looking at the percentage of the refugees as reported by Europarl employment ranges from 2.8 percent to 6 percent of refugees that obtained gainful employment or went to the free programs for job and language training as opposed to those who simply applied for government housing and benefits, that statement would appear to be a fairly obvious one.

To apply this to the United States., the sentiment is certainly already there, with widespread opposition to the unfettered influx of migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere, the election of Donald Trump being a direct reaction to the inaction of the former administration to address the problem. With executive actions being taken as a result of the Republican Congress unable to get its act together, and those actions likely going to be upheld by the Supreme Court even if some liberal Circuit Courts in California seem to disagree, that may be the only way to maintain the rule of law and uphold current immigration law.