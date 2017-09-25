Be proactive, not reactive





Filed under Opinions

Random acts of violence and terror happen constantly in our lifetime. From school shootings to bombings, it’s important to be able to recognize when things don’t seem right. Don’t just wait for tragedy to strike to react; be able recognize the safest reaction to a crisis like a terrorist attack so you and everybody else around you remain safe.

These events seem so far away from us, and it can be a story about a terrorist event like the subway train bombing in London, or the Boston Marathon attacks in the back of your mind. You may be under the impression that “it won’t happen to me,” but it can, and if it does, you’ll want to be ready.

In a series of reports of from Stratfor News regarding personal security against terrorists, analyst Scott Stewart reports, “By its very nature — and indeed by its design — the leaderless resistance form of terrorism in which attackers operate alone or in small cells against largely unprotected targets using simple tactics and available weapons is difficult to counter.”

Being able to recognize when a terrorist attack is going to occur is extremely difficult and nobody can really be expected to do this without experience and training to guide intuition. But you can mentally prepare yourself for what you do after an attack has already begun.

For instance, practice situational awareness. Understand your surroundings, and be aware of who is around you. Know the ins and outs of your settings. If a crisis should occur near you, it is important to stay away from crowds and find shelter. If you are in a crowd, be wary of a stampede, and attempt to move towards the edge of the crowd as quickly as you can. In the same article, Stewart reports:

“Developing and maintaining the proper mindset is a critical component in attack recognition. Accepting that simple attacks with vehicles, knives and guns are possible, and being mentally prepared to respond will help counter the tendency of denial. With the proper mindset, people can develop the discipline wherever they go to make mental notes of exits and potential places to seek shelter or items to use as cover if trouble breaks out.”

If you practice these simple techniques and make them habit, you will be much more likely to survive an attack. The more people that take this seriously, the better odds that a crisis leads to a sigh of relief rather than a cry of tragedy.

While it’s important to always be ready for something like this, one shouldn’t become paranoid, waiting for a terrorist attack that will most likely never happen. It is akin to driving your car, you don’t want to be tuned out to your surroundings behind the wheel, but that doesn’t mean you should hang on the edge of your seat waiting for an accident. You want to find that healthy stasis of awareness, that doesn’t cause you stress, but allows to more easily transition your mindset in the event of a crisis.