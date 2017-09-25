Campus recreation presents Big Pink volleyball tournament





The Big Pink Volleyball Tournament, a philanthropic event co-sponsored by Campus Recreation and Thompson Hall to raise funds for breast cancer charities.

Registration for this event will open on Sep. 25th and close on October 10th, and the tournaments will be hosted on Oct. 16th-19th.

Teams play with a four-foot wide, hot pink volleyball. Proceeds will be donated to the McDonough District Hospital Dolores Kator Switzer Women’s Center. Participants may contribute by participating on a team, purchasing a shirt, or by making a donation.

According to Mishelle Oaks, director of Residence Life University Housing & Dining Services here at Western Illinois University, Big Pink is a Western community event that is a ton of fun and it’s for a good cause.

“Big Pink is a long-standing tradition at Western Illinois in efforts to bring folks together to play a volleyball tournament with an oversized big pink volleyball in efforts to bring awareness and support to women’s health issues, specifically surrounding breast cancer,” Oaks said.

The Big Pink Tournament has been around for a little over a decade.

“The program has been running since 2002, where it has started with 6 teams and raised $318.75,” Oaks said. “Our biggest year for teams was 2012 with 234 teams, and our biggest financial year of money raised was 2011 with $16,407.30.”

Oaks think students should attend and participate in this event because it is a great way to get involved on campus.

“It is a great way to get out and be involved on campus, community and students,” Oaks said. “As an ongoing tradition on our campus, a student would not want to miss out on this experience. It is low key a lot of fun. Grab some friends and check it out.”

Oaks also says that they’re pushing to bring in more teams, and especially teams based outside of Western, more on the community side, so that everyone is aware and involved.

“Otherwise teams are often made up of students or campus facility/staff members,” Oaks said.

The main goal of Big Pink is philanthropic according to Oaks, but she says that prizes have varied for winning teams, year to year. To Oaks this event has a special level of importance.

“It not only raises awareness about women’s health/breast cancer, but it provides the necessary financial support for ongoing research and services to the community,” Oaks said. “It is an opportunity to give back to the community while having fun.”

For questions contact Thompson Hall Complex Director, Andrew Haugen, at 309-298-3660

or AJ-Haugen@wiu.edu.