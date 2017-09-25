MPD finds Ecstasy from K-9 search





Filed under News

A Chicago native already released on bond pending a drug manufacture/delivery charge was arrested once again on Thursday after officers observed him throw a bag believed to contain MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, as officers approached him.

According to Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker, on Thursday, officers saw the assailant, Denzel White, 24, of Chicago on the 900 block of North Charles Street and attempted to stop him for an active traffic warrant for his arrest. Barker also stated the active warrant for driving on a suspended license was out of Bureau County.

As officers approached White to detain him, he fled, tossing a baggie of ecstasy during his attempt to escape.

Officers then caught White, who resisted arrest and began to fight with them. Officers eventually restrained White, subduing him with a Taser.

K-9 Kappes, the K-9 unit’s drug dog, searched the area and found the ecstasy pills. Eighteen pills were found where White had thrown them.

A second man, Titus Perez, 24, of Chicago was with White at the time and also fled. Perez was apprehended and issued a citation for interfering with a public official.

White was arrested and booked into McDonough County Jail on a traffic warrant, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and resisting /obstructing an officer.