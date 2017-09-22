National Association of Black Journalists returns to Western Illinois University





After years of inactivity, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), an advocacy group for black representation in media, is returning to Western

Illinois University.

The chapter’s President Jimmie Sykes, Vice President Jeannette Tate and advisor Michael Murray are spearheading the resurgence of the NABJ.

“It is quite special to be recognized as an official chapter of NABJ,” Murray said. “To have a university chapter, an academic chapter, of the NABJ on your local campus is kind of an honor. I’m excited and very impressed with the students I’ve had so far, we’ve had a very good turn-out.”

Western’s chapter of the NABJ is a small part of a bigger national organization. Murray described it as a collective effort to bring equality to media professions.

“[It’s] an advocacy group for the balanced representation of people of color in the media,” Murray said. “It also advocates for a significant presence of people of color in the reporting business, so that the multiplicity of voices or points of view is represented in the overall media constellation.”

Sykes also described NABJ as an organization of representation and the amount of importance the organization holds to journalists across the nation.

“We want representation, wherever you are in life, no matter where you’re headed,” Sykes said. “We want improvement in our community, it could be in the community of Macomb, Chicago, etcetera because we’re worldwide. Even if you’re not a journalist or journalism major, if you want to improve your community or you want some representation, it’s the right place.”

While Tate recognized the important role that writing has in journalism, she also understands the importance of exposure and truth as centerfold.

“It’s more than just writing, it’s about getting your stories out there, telling your stories. You can always come in and check us out.”

The NABJ is an all-inclusive organization that takes pride in its community.

“One of the best benefits is the brotherhood and sisterhood of it,” Sykes said. “You don’t even have to be a person of color; people think you have to be black to be in NABJ, you don’t.”

NABJ upholds a core value of unity. Their strong union is one of the NABJ’s most appealing attractions.

“Even if you’re falling down or you’re falling on hard times, you always have a member that can pull you back up, because that’s your brother, your sister,” Sykes said.

Western’s chapter of NABJ is still seeking active members. According to Tate, more people will allow them to accomplish more of their goals.

“We are looking to do great things in the future, if you want to be a part of those great things, come here. What you are doing is not going to go behind the scenes. You can be heard and seen everywhere.”

In years past, Western had a nationally recognized chapter of the NABJ. Its current members have big plans for regaining their former status, including a trip to the NABJ convention in Detroit next August. Murray describes this convention as, “where the real action is as far as job connections go.”

NABJ meets biweekly (every other Wednesday) and prospective interests are free to email Murray, Sykes or Tate for additional information.